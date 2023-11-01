‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Macaulay Culkin, Becky Lynch & Rachel Dratch to Compete on Show

Celebrity Jeopardy!‘s run continues on ABC and the November 15 episode is sure to be a wild one as the Quarterfinal game pits Macaulay Culkin, Rachel Dratch, and Becky Lynch against one another.

Set to compete under host Ken Jennings‘ direction, the celebrities will aim to win big for charities of their choosing and for a spot in future games as the season’s competition carries on.

As viewers will know, Culkin is best known for playing Kevin McCallister in the beloved holiday franchise Home Alone, while Dratch entertained for years on Saturday Night Live with characters like Debbie Downer. Meanwhile, Lynch is a little more on the athletic side of celebrity as a WWE wrestler. Who can break into the semifinals? It’s anyone’s guess.

Culkin, Dratch, and Lynch join a lengthy list of players that have included Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brian Baumgartner, Lisa Ann Walter, Timothy Simons, Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd, Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, Shane Battier, Melissa Fumero, Mira Sorvino, Adam Rodriguez, and Peter Schrager.

Dulé Hill, Sheryl Underwood, and Peter Facinelli are set to compete in the November 1 episode, which will determine another semifinalist. Currently, semifinalists include Ambudkar, Walter, Nolan, Weber, and Sorvino.

Fans of the show are already weighing in on the newly-announced match-up between Culkin, Lynch, and Dratch, with one Redditor by the name of Lil_Klondike_Bar saying, “I have a feeling Macaulay Culkin will be very good or very bad in this.”

Meanwhile, Lynch already has some game supporters with mileML writing, “Becky was pretty good on The Weakest Link, I think she will do well.” And ThisDerpForSale adding, “Becky Lynch?? Well I was already going to watch, but now I really gotta see this. The lineup could be very interesting. . . or a trainwreck. Who knows!”

Tune in to see how the trio does on November 15, and keep an eye out for which celebrity will move on as a semifinalist.

