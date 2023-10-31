Peyton (Amber Marshall) and Trevor (Ben Mehl) may start off on the wrong foot in My Christmas Guide, but as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 2 movie shows, they quickly recover.

Trevor visits the Best Friend Guide Dogs Training Center, where Peyton works, with his daughter Annie (Ava Weiss). “You wouldn’t happen to be the person who left some information on guide dogs at my daughter’s school, would you?” Trevor asks Peyton after she approaches them.

She was. As she explains, “I was out training one of our dogs and I saw you and thought maybe we could help.” However, Trevor’s not exactly happy. “Thank you for being so presumptuous,” he tells her. “Because of that, my daughter insisted that we come here today.”

But Annie thinks they’re right where they need to be. “My dad needs a guide dog — bad,” she says. “Look at the bump on his head. He walked right into a pole or something at work.”

Trevor’s not usually impulsive, but he is the one to suggest that he and Peyton start over. Watch the full clip above for how that goes.

In My Christmas Guide, part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries‘ “Miracles of Christmas” event, Trevor is a college literature professor who has recently and suddenly lost his sight. The single father is badly shaken and barely hanging on. To make matters worse, a new construction project at his college poses everyday dangers for him; the head of his department worries for his safety and suggests he take some time off until the project is completed.

As the sneak peek shows, Annie’s the one to convince him to visit the facility that trains seeing-eye dogs for the vision impaired, and Peyton introduces them to the perfect guide dog, Max. Peyton and Trevor bond as she trains him with Max and helps him regain his old self-confidence. However, Trevor’s faith and trust in Max is tested when he’s forced to take leave from his department due to the construction work. Trevor will have to step out of his comfort zone, let go of everything he’s familiar with, and turn his support to those around him, including Peyton, in the hopes of restoring his faith and confidence in his abilities.

My Christmas Guide, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 2, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries