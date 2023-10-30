‘Poltergeist’ TV Series in Development at Amazon MGM Studios

A new Poltergeist series is reportedly in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, according to Variety.

The project which is supposedly in the early stages doesn’t currently have a writer attached, but Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce the show on behalf of Amblin Television, Steven Spielberg‘s production company. As fans of the original 1982 film will recall, Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay and produced the horror hit.

No plot details for the new show have been unveiled at this time, but according to Variety, the series will be set in the same world as the film.

In the original film, Poltergeist followed the Freeling family, who upon moving into their new home, discover it’s haunted by a horde of horrifying ghosts. When one of the ghosts kidnaps their young daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke), the Freelings recruit a parapsychologist and spiritual medium to help rescue her.

The original film was considered a blockbuster success, raking in $121 million worldwide on a budget of just under $11 million. Poltergeist was followed by two sequels in 1986 and 1988, as well as a 2015 reboot of the original.

While the project is in its early stages, should it be picked up to series, it would be the second show to be set in the Poltergeist world after Showtime‘s former Poltergeist: The Legacy which ran for three seasons beginning in 1999, until ending with a fourth on Sci-Fi Channel.

As for potential writers, no one has been named, but might we suggest current horror auteur Mike Flanagan? He and producing partner Trevor Macy signed a deal with Amazon MGM Studios in December 2022 and are currently working on an adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Dark Tower for the studio. They also previously collaborated with Amblin on Flanagan’s Netflix hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.