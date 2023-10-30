See Paul Hollywood’s Shocked Reaction to Sour Apple Pie on ‘The Great British Baking Show’ (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Paul Hollywood on The Great British Baking SHow
Netflix/YouTube

Paul Hollywood usually plays things cool when judging the baking skills of the contestants on The Great British Baking Show, but a super sour dessert on the most recent episode almost knocked him off his feet.

As part of “Pastry Week,” amateur baker Dana Conway served up a mulled wine apple pie for the Showstopper challenge, and it certainly looked tasty. However, Hollywood was unable to hide his reaction, as the sourness caused him to contort his face, pucker his lips, and break into some sort of jazz-hands dance.

“Too sour?” Conway asked, letting out a small giggle as Hollywood continued to suffer through the acidic-tasting dessert.

“It hits you right there,” he said, putting his hands up to both sides of his throat.

Fellow judge Prue Leith‘s reaction was nowhere near as dramatic as Hollywood’s, but she did note of the pie that, “I think it is, perhaps, too powerful.”

Even the official Bake Off Twitter/X account got in on the fun, resharing the clip of Hollywood’s visceral reaction alongside the caption, “That middle of the week feeling…”

“The Hollywood Haka,” commented one viewer, comparing Hollywood’s hand movements to the Māori ceremonial dance.

“I felt every bit of that,” added another fan.

Meet 'The Great British Baking Show' Season 11 Cast
Related

Meet 'The Great British Baking Show' Season 11 Cast

“Now put it to ‘Pump up the Jam’…” joked another commenter, suggesting the show add musical accompaniment to Hollywood’s moves.

Thankfully for Conway, she was spared elimination due to her success in the earlier Technical challenge. The bakers were tasked with making a Dauphinoise Potato Pithivier, with several struggling through the challenge. Despite having to ask what a Pithivier was (it’s a type of round, enclosed pie), Conway came in second place after Dan Cazador.

This earlier accomplishment was enough to save Conway from the episode’s double elimination (nobody went home last week due to Tasha Stones’ illness). While Hollywood took a moment to call out Conway’s awful Showstopper dessert, ultimately, it was Nicky Laceby and Rowan Claughton who were eliminated.

The Great British Baking Show, Season 11, Netflix

The Great British Bake Off - Netflix

The Great British Bake Off where to stream

Baking Show

The Great British Bake Off

Paul Hollywood

Prue Leith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow as Elizabeth in When Calls the Heart
1
When Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 Premiere?
Matthew Perry
2
‘Friends’ Actors Mourn Matthew Perry: ‘The World Will Miss You’
Matthew Perry and stepfather Keith Morrison
3
See ‘Dateline’ Star Keith Morrison Talk About Stepson Matthew Perry on ‘WWHL’
Chloe Fineman in 'Saturday Night Live'
4
‘SNL’ Mocks Hallmark Movies With ‘A Stab at Love’ Trailer
Niall Horan and John Legend — 'The Voice'
5
‘The Voice’: 7 Times John Legend & Niall Horan Have Battled This Season