World Series Opener, ‘South Park’ Special, Emily Blunt and Chris Evans as ‘Pain Hustlers,’ Classic Horror on TCM

The World Series

8/7c

This year’s Fall Classic, the 119th World Series, pits two relative underdogs who beat the odds to make it to the baseball season’s climactic best-of-seven showdown. It begins with the Arizona Diamondbacks heading to Arlington, Texas to take on the Texas Rangers for the first two games this weekend.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse

Special

You’ve never seen Cartman, Kyle, Stan and poor unfortunate Kenny quite like this, as the outrageously irreverent animated hit takes on the disruptive force of Artificial Intelligence in the series’ fifth streaming exclusive. I’m generally not a fan of multiverse stories (sorry, Marvel), but I trust Trey Parker and Matt Stone to spoof the trend with their patented wicked zeal.

Pain Hustlers

Movie Premiere

“Own your territory!” is the mantra for the pharmaceutical sales vultures portrayed in this vivid cautionary tale of big business, greed and desperation. We can’t promise a comeuppance quite as stark as that portrayed in The Fall of the House of Usher, but this film has a far more sympathetic center in Emily Blunt, starring as struggling single mom Liza Drake, unemployed with a sick daughter (Chloe Coleman). She’s offered a path to quick riches by a slick sales rep (Chris Evans) who embroils her in a racketeering scheme overseen by their volatile boss (Andy Garcia). It won’t be long before Liza begins to rethink her moral choices, but will it be too late?

Frankenstein

8/7c

Even after more than 90 years, Boris Karloff’s mostly silent portrayal of the monster created by Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) retains its ghoulish power in James Whale’s 1931 horror masterpiece, which he surpassed several years later in the remarkable 1935 sequel, Bride of Frankenstein (9:30/8:30c). TCM’s night of vintage horror continues with Christopher Lee’s reinvention of Bram Stoker’s fanged menace in 1958’s Horror of Dracula (11/10c), followed by House of Usher (12:30 am/11:30c), the first and one of the best of Roger Corman’s Poe adaptations, starring Vincent Price as the doomed Roderick Usher. (Overnight highlights include Lon Chaney’s iconic performance as The Phantom of the Opera in the 1925 silent version, at 3:30 am/2:30c.)

Prime Video

Gen V

A visit to Godolkin University by duplicitous vice-presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is the catalyst for an explosive penultimate episode to the Boys spinoff’s first season. (Happily, Gen V has already been renewed for a second.) Neuman arrives at an already tense moment, with the evil Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) plotting to weaponize the supe-killing virus for reasons that soon become clear, while her disillusioned protégée Cate (Maddie Phillips) considers whether to let the rest of her student-superhero peer group in on the scope of Shetty’s bad actions. And when Emma (Lizze Broadway) loses track of the unstable Sam (Asa Germann) during Neuman’s controversial town hall appearance, she’s not the only one who fears the worst should the student body erupt in protest.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

