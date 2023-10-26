A Comedy That ‘Burns,’ New ‘American Horror Stories,’ Explore a Lake of Fire, ‘Trek’s Warrior Spirit

James Stack/Channel 4

Everyone Else Burns

Series Premiere 9:30/8:30c

The CW’s comedy lineup moves to a new night, with season premieres of Canadian imports Son of a Critch (8/7c) and Run the Burbs (8:30/7:30c), and a new-to-CW episode of Children Ruin Everything (9/8c). But the real highlight is the premiere of the wildly irreverent Everyone Else Burns from the U.K. It’s the very definition of a cult comedy, a rapturously funny satire of devout derangement, depicting the Lewis family of Manchester, England, who believe apocalypse is imminent. In this household, a daughter’s straight-A report card is greeted by a “Where did we go wrong?” lament by parents (Simon Bird and Kate O’Flynn) who’d rather their kids be proselytizing than studying. The greatest sin: the hideous bowl haircut worn by judgmental father David, whose unholy ego makes him feel he deserves promotion to elder of their strict sect, the Order of the Divine Rod. There’s hell to pay when he’s passed over, which only makes Burns feel even more heaven-sent.

FX

American Horror Stories

Season Premiere

The current season of American Horror Story: Delicate is on hiatus until the new year, but the series’ anthology spinoff fills the Halloween void with four creepy stories. These contemporary tales of terror involve an online relationship gone awry, an AI smart-home device that grows too attached to its user, a dating app with sinister motives and a cautionary tale, titled “Tapeworm,” about a model with an insatiable craving for fame. Among the more familiar guest stars: Reid Scott, Lisa Rinna, Seth Gabel, Raúl Castillo and The Walking Dead’s Laila Robins.

National Geographic/Ryan Valasek

Explorer: Lake of Fire

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

The documentary franchise more than lives up to its title with this depiction of a harrowing 2022 expedition to the subantarctic Saunders Island in the South Atlantic Ocean, where scientists and their guides risk a dangerous ascent in harsh conditions to reach the top of the unexplored volcano Mount Michael. Their goal: to discover and study an active “lava lake” that might help them predict future eruptions.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

“Why is my daughter trying to get herself killed?” demands Capt. Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) of her crew, regarding the increasingly reckless behavior of Mariner (Tawny Newsome), who’s been acting out ever since being promoted, against her will, to Lt. Junior Grade with the rest of her former ensign buddies. In a more-serious-than-usual episode of the animated Trek spinoff, the captain sends Mariner and her gang—including the ever-skeptical Vulcan T’Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz)—on a mission that appears so safe that Mariner gripes, “Where’s an unexplained high-stakes space anomaly when you need one?” Be careful what you wish for, because soon enough, Mariner is leaping once more into peril, only to engage in some necessary soul-searching in advance of a cliffhanger setting up next week’s Season 4 finale.

