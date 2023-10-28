‘SurrealEstate’ EP Teases Shakeups to Agency & End of Season 2

SurrealEstate Season 1 ended with the major reveals about Luke’s (Tim Rozon) family — the spirit he thought was his mother was his stillborn twin sister — and the loss of his powers. He’s dealing with the fallout of that now. So, when TV Insider spoke with executive producer and director Danishka Esterhazy, we had to find out if we should expect a similar ending to Season 2 when it comes to a cliffhanger.

“It’s a different kind of ending, and it sets up the return of other older characters, and it sets up the opportunity for our team to go on new adventures, but the agency is still there,” the EP said. “It is stronger than ever.”

That’s good to hear, considering things have been a bit rocky at work since Luke returned after dealing with the aforementioned events of the end of Season 1. Most notably, there’s been tension between him and Susan (Sarah Levy), leading to her taking time away from the office and, at the end of the latest episode, being swallowed up by her (creepy) house. (Lesson: Don’t bond with your house’s smart device.) That house, the EP has said, “becomes the anchor of most of the agency’s concerns.”

As for what else is coming this season, before the agency is “stronger than ever,” it “gets shaken up a bit by everyone changing roles and they have to go through a journey and walk through fire to find a way to really just reorganize their relationships and find a way to work together so they don’t lose the agency,” Esterhazy teased. “That has multiple steps and lots of characters, but I’m hopeful of course, because I feel like the agency is their home and that the agency will continue.”

We already knew that there is someone new joining the agency; Zooey got her real estate license, so there’s an open position in the office now.

