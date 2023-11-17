‘Prosecuting Evil’ Star Kelly Siegler on ‘Unusual & Heartbreaking’ Murder Cases in Docuseries

Kelly Siegler is well known to true-crime fans as the tenacious ex-prosecutor unwilling to let unsolved crimes fade away on six seasons of Cold Justice. In her new docuseries, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler (premiering November 18 on Oxygen), she shifts gears, presenting some of the cases she successfully prosecuted as chief of special crimes at Texas’ busiest courthouse, Harris County.

What It’s About

According to Siegler (above), Prosecuting Evil showcases “unusual and heartbreaking” murder investigations and trials, with previously unheard details coming from “the people who are the best at their jobs” in the Lone Star State.

Why It’s Special

Not only does Siegler take us through trial prep from her own point of view, but as an insider, she’s able to elicit revealing anecdotes from the investigators. “We get more from the detectives than they have ever told before because we know each other,” Siegler explains. “They feel free to talk because they are talking to a fellow prosecutor.”

The Cases

Up first: the 2003 murder of Houston’s Jeff Wright. “[We show] how the Harris County Sheriff’s Department went about arresting Susan Wright after she stabbed her husband 193 times and tried to cover it up,” Siegler says. It would also be fascinating to hear how she decided to bring the blood-stained bed into the courtroom and reenact each blow! Another episode covers the 1993 deaths of teens Jennifer Ertman and Elizabeth Peña, also from Houston, victims of gang violence.

The Future of Cold Justice

Confirms Siegler: “I am working on Cold Justice as we speak.” That’s one case closed!

Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler, Series Premiere, Saturday, November 18, 8/7c, Oxygen