‘Heaven Down Here’: How Mickey Guyton’s Real-Life Romance Inspired Holiday Movie

Christmas Eve at Rocko’s Diner in Philadelphia finds a menu short on holiday spirit for four struggling strangers stuck during a snowstorm. Heaven Down Here is inspired by the 2020 country hit of the same name by Mickey Guyton, who executive produces the Hallmark movie and, says fellow executive producer Laurie Pozmantier, “gave us tidbits into her personal life and her husband’s personal life [for the story].”

Those tales include worried widow Imani (Krystal Joy Brown), a broke waitress separated from her two children when grumpy boss Dan (Richard Harmon) forces her to work the holiday. During the night, Imani bonds with earnest diner Father Felix (Juan Riedinger), who has regrets involving his estranged adult son.

“You don’t usually look at a pastor thinking that they’ve got something going on, but [Felix] needs advice too,” Pozmantier says. Also stranded is determined hospice nurse Clara (Tina Lifford), who longs to help obstinate patient Nancy (Phylicia Rashad) reconcile her past.

Flashbacks reveal happier holidays, and Pozmantier promises, “It’s going to move people more than they are expecting.” Grab those tissues now!

Heaven Down Here, Original Movie Premiere, Thursday, December 14, 8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

For more holiday cheer, check out our printable holiday movie schedule here!