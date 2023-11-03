‘A Biltmore Christmas’ Boss Talks Filming at Gilded Age Estate for Hallmark Holiday Movie

Holiday Inn has nothing on North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate, which hosts Hallmark Channel‘s A Biltmore Christmas, a delightful story about Lucy (Bethany Joy Lenz), a screenwriter penning the remake of His Merry Wife!, a faux black-and-white classic filmed there.

While visiting the Asheville spot for research, Lucy is whisked back in time to the 1947 production and into a cinematic love story with Wife! star Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha). Here’s what to expect in the time-sweeper:

Hallmark Got VIP Access to the Historic Home

The 250-room Gilded Age mansion usually bans interior filming, but thanks to a “very strong relationship with the Biltmore,” says executive producer Andrew Gernhard, they shot inside.

There’s a Rich Cast of Characters

The Lucy-Jack story is boosted by subplots about Jack’s clashing costars (Colton Little and Annabelle Borke) and a Wife! superfan (A.K. Benninghofen) who helps Lucy navigate the film during her journey.

The Timing Was Perfect for a Holly Jolly Shoot

The movie filmed in January, so the Biltmore was already decked out. “That was huge, because they know how to do holidays,” Gernhard adds, calling A Biltmore Christmas “so beautiful.”

A Biltmore Christmas, Original Movie Premiere, Sunday, November 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel