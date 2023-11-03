‘A Biltmore Christmas’ Boss Talks Filming at Gilded Age Estate for Hallmark Holiday Movie

Damian Holbrook
Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha in 'A Biltmore Christmas'
Hallmark

Holiday Inn has nothing on North Carolina’s historic Biltmore Estate, which hosts Hallmark Channel‘s A Biltmore Christmas, a delightful story about Lucy (Bethany Joy Lenz), a screenwriter penning the remake of His Merry Wife!, a faux black-and-white classic filmed there.

While visiting the Asheville spot for research, Lucy is whisked back in time to the 1947 production and into a cinematic love story with Wife! star Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha). Here’s what to expect in the time-sweeper:

Hallmark Got VIP Access to the Historic Home

The 250-room Gilded Age mansion usually bans interior filming, but thanks to a “very strong relationship with the Biltmore,” says executive producer Andrew Gernhard, they shot inside.

There’s a Rich Cast of Characters

The Lucy-Jack story is boosted by subplots about Jack’s clashing costars (Colton Little and Annabelle Borke) and a Wife! superfan (A.K. Benninghofen) who helps Lucy navigate the film during her journey.

The Timing Was Perfect for a Holly Jolly Shoot

The movie filmed in January, so the Biltmore was already decked out. “That was huge, because they know how to do holidays,” Gernhard adds, calling A Biltmore Christmas “so beautiful.”

A Biltmore Christmas, Original Movie Premiere, Sunday, November 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

A Biltmore Christmas

Bethany Joy Lenz

Kristoffer Polaha

