Hallmark reunited Party of Five costars Scott Wolf and Lacey Chabert in 2023 with the Christmas movie A Merry Scottish Christmas. And the two once again played siblings, each with their own love story to play out (Wolf’s character with his wife, Chabert’s with someone she met).

“A Merry Scottish Christmas was 100 percent about working with Lacey again. We also created, I really think, a beautiful little holiday story. And we knew we wanted to play siblings. We knew we wanted to work together again. And so it was a joy to be part of building that thing with Lacey and some really talented people, and shooting it was awesome,” Wolf shared with TV Insider as part of a look back at his career.

“We got to go to Ireland and Scotland. My family was able to come be with us for a while. Her family came. And so it really felt full circle in the most incredible way. And that was the whole kind of point of it in the beginning,” he continues. “Obviously once we got there, the point was to make a great film that people would love, and I really think we did that, too. But yeah, the chance to circle back with her and spend time with her and be brother and sister again after what we experienced together on Party of Five was really special.”

The film follows estranged siblings who travel to Scotland for Christmas to reunite with their mother, and the movie certainly seemed to end in such a way that a sequel would be possible to follow those relationships more — and Wolf would be for one.

“I’m open,” he shares. “Another Merry Scottish Christmas.”

