NBC Celebrates Elvis With ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Musical Special

Here’s an early present: Elvis Presley’s eldest surviving grandchild, Riley Keough, has said that she wants fans to “experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.” Well, that magic is on full display in this NBC live musical special, Christmas at Graceland, which pays tribute to her grandfather’s love of the holiday and is set inside the King’s historic Memphis estate.

“Almost like a backstage event, viewers will have access to areas that are not open to the public,” says executive producer Matthew Gross, referring to both the 17,552-square-foot mansion and the nearly 14 acres of land it occupies.

And the retro halls will even be decked with decorations originally purchased by Presley. (Graceland also still houses the receipts for some of these relics.)

But of course, it’s the music that’s front and center here, with seasonal tunes, Presley’s rock ’n’ roll originals, and more hits sung in spots throughout the property by various artists [who were not announced at press time]. “The lineup is as eclectic as it is awesome,” teases exec producer Ian Stewart. “It doesn’t matter what age you are or genre you love, Elvis has inspired so many artists and the performers reflect that.”

Christmas at Graceland, Wednesday, November 29, Peacock



