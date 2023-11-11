’90 Day Fiancé’: Get to Know the Cast & Stories of Season 10

The hit reality show about long-distance relationships has traveled a long distance itself! Now in its landmark 10th season, having spawned more than 20 spinoffs, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has united dozens of couples whose relationships cross borders, cultures, languages and religions. In each episode, international partners move to the United States on a K-1 visa. That means they have just 90 days to figure out if they’re right for each other and tie the knot, or face deportation back home. Here are some of the latest season’s love journeys:

• Upper-crust Sophie (23, United Kingdom) imagines an idealized life in sunny Los Angeles but finds that Robert (32, California) lives a more humble lifestyle.

• Manuel (34, Ecuador) and Ashley (31, New York) were engaged in Ecuador but broke it off when she headed home. Now life has brought them back together for a second shot.

• Nick (30, Australia) and Devin (23, Arkansas) had just three weeks together to fall in love. Two years later, he’s headed to the U.S., where he’ll have to adjust to small-town Arkansas and her opinionated family.

• Anali (26, Peru) struggles to learn English as she moves in with Clayton (29, Kentucky). She isn’t pleased when she learns Clayton’s mother has no plans to move out of their home.

• Justin (36, Moldova) and Nikki (47, New Jersey) were once engaged, but Nikki kept her transsexual identity secret. Justin couldn’t handle it then, but he’s more accepting when they reconnect 17 years later.

• Sam (30, Missouri) has to receive Citra’s (26, Indonesia) father’s blessing. He has only a two-week visit to prove himself in spite of his checkered past.

• Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (52, Michigan) met on the spinoff Before the 90 Days. Now she’s finally received her visa, hoping that the long-distance struggles will fade once they’re together.

90 day Fiancé, Recently available