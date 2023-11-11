’90 Day Fiancé’: Get to Know the Cast & Stories of Season 10

Dylan Ford
Comments
Jasmine, Gino-'90 Day Fiance'
MAX
Jasmine and Gino
TV Insider Magazine

TV Insider

November 2023 Issue

$7.99
Buy Now

The hit reality show about long-distance relationships has traveled a long distance itself! Now in its landmark 10th season, having spawned more than 20 spinoffs, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has united dozens of couples whose relationships cross borders, cultures, languages and religions. In each episode, international partners move to the United States on a K-1 visa. That means they have just 90 days to figure out if they’re right for each other and tie the knot, or face deportation back home. Here are some of the latest season’s love journeys:

'90 Day Fiance's Nick and Devan, Clayton and Anali & Robert and Sophia

Nick and Devin, Clayton and Anali & Robert and Sophia (Credit: Max)

Upper-crust Sophie (23, United Kingdom) imagines an idealized life in sunny Los Angeles but finds that Robert (32, California) lives a more humble lifestyle.

Manuel (34, Ecuador) and Ashley (31, New York) were engaged in Ecuador but broke it off when she headed home. Now life has brought them back together for a second shot.

Nick (30, Australia) and Devin (23, Arkansas) had just three weeks together to fall in love. Two years later, he’s headed to the U.S., where he’ll have to adjust to small-town Arkansas and her opinionated family.

'90 Day Fiance's Manuel and Ashley & Justin and Nikk

Manuel and Ashley & Justin and Nikki (Credit: Max)

Anali (26, Peru) struggles to learn English as she moves in with Clayton (29, Kentucky). She isn’t pleased when she learns Clayton’s mother has no plans to move out of their home.

Justin (36, Moldova) and Nikki (47, New Jersey) were once engaged, but Nikki kept her transsexual identity secret. Justin couldn’t handle it then, but he’s more accepting when they reconnect 17 years later.

'90 Day' Stars Big Ed & Liz on Marriage and Their New Life Together
Related

'90 Day' Stars Big Ed & Liz on Marriage and Their New Life Together

 

 

Sam (30, Missouri) has to receive Citra’s (26, Indonesia) father’s blessing. He has only a two-week visit to prove himself in spite of his checkered past.

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (52, Michigan) met on the spinoff Before the 90 Days. Now she’s finally received her visa, hoping that the long-distance struggles will fade once they’re together.

90 day Fiancé, Recently available

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

90 Day Fiancé where to stream

90 Day Fiancé

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune Matthew Rice
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: See Pat Sajak React After Contestant’s Massive Puzzle Fail
The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards logo
2
Daytime Emmys 2023 Finally Sets New Date — How to Watch
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in 'The Curse'
3
Emma Stone Is Cursed, ‘Beacon 23’ in Space, New ‘Gilded Age’ Adversary, Let Them Eat (Buddy’s) Cake
Savannah Chrisley & Todd Chrisley
4
Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Is Being Targeted in Prison & Parents Are Having ‘Really Tough’ Time
The cast of 'Our Flag Means Death' behind the scenes of Season 2
5
‘Our Flag Means Death’: See the Cast Behind the Scenes of Season 2



X

Check Out the Current Issue of TV Insider Magazine for FREE

Enter your email to instantly receive a free digital issue of your ultimate streaming guide