‘All the Light We Cannot See’: Meet the Characters Behind Netflix’s Epic Wartime Drama

Some people remind us that goodness persists during even the darkest days. Such are the compelling characters in the four-part limited series, All the Light We Cannot See, adapted from Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize–winning 2014 novel, about a blind French girl and a German soldier whose fates intertwine during World War II.

Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo)

A kind master locksmith at Paris’ National Museum of Natural History, Daniel flees the city’s 1940 German invasion with his blind young daughter, Marie-Laure. He must protect them from sadistic Nazi Reinhold von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger), who will do anything to possess a priceless diamond Daniel is safeguarding.

Aria Mia Loberti in 'All the Light We Cannot See'

(Credit: Netflix)

Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti)

Intellectually curious and brave, Marie-Laure begins illegal radio broadcasts that contain coded information. It’s the first-ever role for Loberti, cast by director Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) after a global search for blind and low-vision actors. She says of Ruffalo’s mentorship, “Mark really took time with me so that we could sell the relationship and make it beautiful.”

Louis Hofmann in 'All the Light We Cannot See'

(Credit: Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann)

Soulful Werner has a rare gift for radio repair and is re­cruited by the Nazis against his will to track down forbidden transmissions. The young soldier becomes entranced by Marie-Laure’s voice and wants to protect her. Says Hofmann, who learned to build radios from scratch to prep for the role: “[Werner is] dragged into the cruelty of war. He fights for good, fails and keeps trying.”

Hugh Laurie in All the Light We Cannot See

(Credit: Netflix)

Etienne LeBlanc (Hugh Laurie)

Daniel’s creative, philosophical uncle suffers from agoraphobia after enduring the horrors of WWI battle. He shelters Daniel and Marie-Laure in his French coastal home; her enthusiasm for life sparks his heroic return to the outside world to once again fight against a tyrannical foe. It’s a message that resonates in a series that is all about the spirit of resistance in the horrors of wartime.

All the Light We Cannot See, Premieres Thursday, November 2, Netflix

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s November issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

