‘Southern Charm’: Olivia Flowers Shares Late Brother’s Last Words

Olivia Flowers mourned her late brother Connor on the latest episode of Bravo‘s Southern Charm, sharing his final words to her before tragically passing away in January earlier this year.

Thursday’s (October 19) episode was filmed in January and featured the cast learning the news of Connor’s death at the age of 32. The cast came together to comfort Flowers, with Shep Rose, who lives next door to Flowers, offering up his home to her family so they could mourn together.

“One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You’re doing everything right. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be,’” Flowers said in a confessional. She added that she remembered her brother telling her, “I hope you can look at me and be proud of me… like I’m proud of you.”

The girls invited Flowers to Venita Aspen’s house to grieve with her and offer support. “I haven’t been able to go in his room, whereas my mom just wants to stay in it,” Flowers shared. “We’re all just on different pages.”

“He was so thoughtful, sweet, and kind,” she told Aspen and Leva Bonaparte. “I just hope he knew how loved he was. I just hope he knew that.”

The horrible news also saw Flowers temporarily putting aside her differences with Taylor Ann Green. The pair have clashed this season after Green lied to Flowers about kissing her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll.

However, in the latest episode, Green offered Flowers a shoulder to cry on. Coincidentally, Green’s brother, Richard Worthington Green, also passed away this past June at age 36.

“My feelings are still very hurt. But you don’t really think about who you want around during something like this. You just appreciate the people who are there,” Flowers said regarding Green. “At the end of the day, I really care about our friendship. I want to move forward.”

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, Green said, “With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now. I know we’re going to have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”

