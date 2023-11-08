‘Southern Charm’: Thomas Ravenel Blasts His Ex Kathryn Dennis After Hit & Run Crash

Craig Conover and Shep Rose shared nothing but praise for their former Southern Charm co-star, Kathryn Dennis, at BravoCon 2023.

However, the same cannot be said for Thomas Ravenel, her ex, and the father of their two children. In a tweet that has since been removed, Ravenel, who left the Bravo show in 2018 amidst sexual assault allegations, harshly criticized his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, labeling her as the “worst person in the world” and leveling heavy accusations against Conover, Rose, and Austen Kroll.

“The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig and Shep and Austen,” he posted, as shared by Page Six. “Total losers.”

When someone on social media asked why he chose her to be the mother of his children, he reportedly shared the same sentiments, adding, “Damn good question! You got me there!”

When another social media user asked him what she did “this time” to spark Ravenel’s latest “tangent,” he replied, “She was involved in a hit and run at an elementary school crossing. Anymore questions???”

Ravenel also accused Conover and Rose of being “out late with her doing drugs.” While he said he’s “not positive about Austen,” he says he “can swear my life to the other two,” according to reports.

Last month, People reported a vehicle registered under Dennis’ name struck a Berkeley County deputy while they were directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, before leaving the scene. It remains uncertain whether she was driving the vehicle during the incident, but a police report indicates that it was later located at her residence.

During BravoCon over the weekend, Conover disclosed that the cast has recently communicated with Dennis, including Kroll, who maintains regular contact with her. The founder of Sewing Down South even expressed their desire for Dennis to return next year despite her announcement of departure from the show in January.

“The door’s always open, and I think she’s working on herself and has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back,” Conover said before Rose chimed in, “We’ve come a long way, and you’ve all seen the bumps and bruises and all that stuff and unfortunately, Kathryn stumbles sometimes. We do love her because there’s a person right inside of her that we know is a good person.”