Four episodes into The Golden Bachelor, leading man Gerry Turner has grown closer to certain women fighting for his love. Speaking to ETOnline on the set of the latest episode, Gerry revealed which three contestants are holding his interest at this point in the competition.

“I think Ellen would be the first that I should mention. She has high energy, as you saw today. She knew what the prize was, and she wanted to win,” he said of the 71-year-old retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida.

His second pick was Leslie, the 64-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, who earned the episode’s one-on-one date. “Leslie is hilarious,” Gerry stated. “She doesn’t have as much of a filter as some of the other women. She enjoys life.”

Finally, Gerry admitted that Faith, the 61-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Washington, has caught his attention. “Faith got the First Impression Rose and then literally walked around the back of the mansion and met me there to play her guitar and sing a song, so there’s a lot of talent there and there’s a good connection,” he shared.

Thursday’s (October 19) episode saw Gerry taking some of the ladies on a pickleball date, which led to a mixture of growing affection and rising tensions.

Ellen, Sandra, Susan, Nancy, April, Theresa, Kathy, and Faith were the women picked for a game of pickleball and were joined by surprise guests, the original Bachelorette Trista Sutter and new Bachelor Joey Graziadei.

“Just don’t forget, these are my girls,” Gerry joked with Graziadei.

Sutter told the contestants they’d be competing in a doubles tournament, with the winners featuring in Pickleball Magazine alongside Gerry. After a tense competition, it was Ellen and Kathy who walked away victorious.

Elsewhere, April faked an ankle injury to get some extra one-on-one time with Gerry, admitting to the cameras, “Actually, I’m totally fine.”

Back at the mansion, the beef between Theresa and Kathy continued to worsen. Kathy had previously aired her frustrations with Theresa for revealing personal details about her private dates with Gerry, something that continued to happen in the latest episode.

“I never ever meant anything bad or malicious. I was really just trying to share how it went,” Theresa said.

“It is a matter of being kind and thinking, ‘Gee, will that hurt her feelings?’” Kathy responded, adding, “I have to tell you something. Gerry and I had a private date last night and he’s going to send you home. If that were true, would you want to hear that?”

Theresa said she would have been fine with that because the show is about Gerry finding “the best person” for him. Kathy ended the conversation with some “friendly advice,” telling Theresa to “zip it.”

Both Kathy and Theresa later put their side of the story over to Gerry, who was growing increasingly frustrated with the rivalry.

“I’m not a villain here. We’re all people of a certain age who have hearts and feelings. That hasn’t changed,” Kathy said.

Gerry had a much more relaxing time on his one-on-one date with Leslie, who opened up to him about her past divorces and being a single mother.

“She opened up. She let all of her guard down,” Gerry said in a confessional. “I think she’s giving me a piece of herself. The feeling I have with her is just really warm, affectionate closeness. If things continue to process like they have today… I could absolutely see Leslie as someone I could leave here with at the end of the journey.”

But Leslie wasn’t the only one winning over Gerry’s affection, as later at the cocktail party, Ellen admitted she was falling in love with him. The pair shared a kiss, with Gerry adding, “It’s hard, I know… I feel your emotion. I’m in the same place.”

At the Rose Ceremony, Ellen, Faith, Susan, and Theresa received roses, joining those who had been given roses earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Kathy and April were sent home, along with Nancy, who left earlier in the episode after suffering a stress fracture from the pickleball game.