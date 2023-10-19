‘Golden Bachelor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ & More Delayed Thursday Due to Biden Address

President Joe Biden‘s address to the nation regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict is shaking up the Thursday (October 19) line-up across television, meaning new time slots for many popular shows.

Biden’s address is set to take place at 8/7c, pushing The Golden Bachelor to 8:22 pm ET/CT on ABC (it will air at the usual time in the Mountain and Pacific time zones). The rest of ABC’s Thursday night schedule will be adjusted due to this, with Bachelor in Paradise starting at 9:24 pm, Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:57 pm, and Nightline at 12:59 am.

CBS is also pushing back its Thursday primetime slate, with Buddy Games moving to 8:15 pm, Big Brother at 9:15 pm, and the season finale of The Challenge: USA at 10:15 pm. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not airing this week due to Colbert suffering with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, NBC will air its Thursday night programming on a 20-minute delay on the East Coast, with an SVU repeat at 8:20 pm, Transplant at 9:20 pm, and Dateline NBC at 10:20 pm.

Over on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen will start at 8:15 pm, followed by LEGO Masters at 9:15 pm.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox will all carry Biden’s address live at 8 pm ET/CT before returning to regularly scheduled programming.

According to CNN, the President is expected to make a direct appeal to the American public to continue funding Ukraine and Israel amid their ongoing war efforts.