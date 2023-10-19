‘Our Flag Means Death’: David Jenkins Teases What’s Next for Stede & Ed in ‘Epic’ Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 Episodes 6 “Calypso’s Birthday” and 7 “Man on Fire.”]

Our Flag Means Death ends its latest batch of episodes with a bang as the seventh installment, “Man on Fire,” sees the Republic of Pirates under fire just as Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed (Taika Waititi), parts ways with love Stede (Rhys Darby) to go on a journey of self-discovery.

Things get tense between Stede and Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian) as the Pirate Queen seeks revenge for him and his crew stranding the Red Flag at sea without a wheel. Interrupted by cannon fire, viewers get a peek of Zheng’s fleet exploding as the grandfather clocks gifted to her by Prince Ricky (Erroll Shand) are seemingly rigged with bomb-type devices.

So, what’s in store for the show’s Season 2 finale episode? “I think for Our Flag Means Death, there’s an epic quality for the size of our show,” showrunner David Jenkins teases for TV Insider. The finale will ask, “What does it mean to belong to something bigger than me?”

When it comes to these fan-favorite characters, Jenkins teases viewers will see them “up against it and the world that they built [as it hangs] in the balance.” This will raise the question, “What does it mean for them to keep it together, and why do they think it should survive?”

Stede and Ed fought so hard to get where they were in Episode 6, but Episode 7 of this second season sees the latter with cold feet. Separating himself from the rest of the rest of the Revenge crew to work on a fishing boat, Blackbeard isn’t around when the cannons start going off.

How might he react? Jenkins teases, “Maybe Blackbeard finds Ed, maybe he finds a more idyllic way of living, but what happens when he learns that all of his friends [may be dead] and maybe the love of his life is gone? I think you see all of these things come to the forefront, and you see them all fight for something they believe in.”

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait for answers, with the finale streaming on October 26. In the meantime, let us know what you think will happen in the finale installment in the comments section, below.

