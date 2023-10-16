Gabi (Shanola Hampton) remains determined not to let Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) get under her skin, but as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 17 episode of Found, that’s easier said than done.

Gabi has her kidnapper chained up in her basement and uses him to help her find missing people. Her current case: widower Reggie Moore at the request of his building’s doorman (Ezra Knight). “I was starting to think there was no work for us today,” Sir says as he eats before telling Gabi to play the call again. On the call, Reggie insists he’s good and “just taking some personal time.”

Sir then remarks, “Guilt is rough, isn’t it?” But as Gabi sees it, “I have nothing to feel guilty about. No matter what I may or may not have said, you’re the one who kidnapped Bella. That’s on you.” Sir claims he was talking about the case and has her play the call again before noting two people are wheezing, one out of fear — the kidnapper. Watch the full video above for what that means — and how Sir relates it back to his own past.

It was at the end of Episode 2 that Sir talked to Gabi about the “presents” he got her for her one-year anniversary with him when he’d kidnapped her as a kid… and eight days later, he’d kidnapped Bella, now Lacey (Gabrielle Elise Walsh).

“The idea is — and this is sort of throughout the whole of Season 1 with Gabi and Sir — to have you questioning, despite who’s in captivity and who is the captor, both in the past and in the present, who’s actually in power. Those things are not always synonymous. We see it in the past, where despite the fact that she’s been in captivity with him for a year, Sir has not been able to break Gabi’s spirit,” executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll told TV Insider.

“We’re seeing that now in the present day where Sir is the captee, but he’s able to push buttons and sometimes manipulate Gabi in a way that’ll have you asking who’s really in power here,” she continued. “That is a question that we’re left with at the end of Episode 2 in terms of, has Sir just flipped the table on Gabi and rattled her enough in present day to destroy everything she’s built with this team and specifically with Lacey? Is he manipulating her? Is he getting under her skin, or is he telling her the truth and she’s having to face the reality of facts?”

Also coming up in Episode 3, “Missing While Widowed,” on October 17, Gabi comes to a realization about her time with Lacey. Plus, Margaret (Kelli Williams) hopes to repair her relationship with someone important from her past.

