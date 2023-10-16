Canadian network Citytv has confirmed six actors and an official image for its upcoming Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent spinoff. The series is a collaboration with NBC‘s Universal Television and received the green light for a full series in June.

The spinoff is set to consist of ten one-hour episodes and will adhere to the well-known premise of an elite team of investigators tackling “high-profile crime and corruption” within Toronto. Production is currently in progress, with a target premiere date set for the spring of 2024.

The cast includes Aden Young as Det. Sgt. Henry Graff, Kathleen Munroe as Det. Sgt. Frankie Bateman, Karen Robinson as Inspector Vivienne Holness, and K.C. Collins as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester. Check out the image below.

DUN DUN. Introducing the cast of #LawandOrderToronto: Criminal Intent Det Sgt. Henry Graff (Aden Young)

Det Sgt. Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe)

Insp. Vivienne Holness (@karenrobinson01)

Dep Crown Attorney Theo Forrester (@kccollinsworld)@lawandorderto Spring 2024 on Citytv pic.twitter.com/6GB87ps3HU — Citytv (@City_tv) October 16, 2023

Although they’re not featured in the photo, Nicola Correia-Damude from The Boys will assume the role of forensic pathologist Dr. Lucy Da Silva, and Araya Mengesha, known for his work, will portray the tech expert Mark Yohannes.

“Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc. have done a terrific job in securing a cast that underscores the essence of the Law & Order franchise, which has captivated fans for decades and builds on Citytv’s investment in popular and acclaimed compelling Canadian content,” says Hayden Mindell, SVP, Television, Rogers Sports & Media, according to Deadline.

In addition to revealing the cast for the series, the show has announced its director lineup. Award-winning filmmaker Holly Dale, known for her work on Law & Order SVU, will helm the first episode, as well as Episode 3 and the season finale.

The first season will also feature direction by a talented team of directors, including Peter Stebbings, David Wellington, Sudz Sutherland, Rachel Leiterman, Winnifred Jong, Sharon Lewis, and David Straiton.

This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time an international adaptation of Law & Order has been created with entirely new characters and storylines. Unlike other international versions that have adapted existing concepts in new settings or with different actors portraying variations of the same characters, this iteration introduces fresh and original elements.

In the first season, the show will exclusively feature Canadian talent in all aspects, including the crew and guest stars, and focus on Canadian stories and settings.

After the initial casting call, the producers received a flood of inquiries and name submissions, seeing hundreds of potential actors for each role. They aim to promote a diverse range of Canadian talent, including those from the theater scene, much like the original series does in New York.

“If you go back and watch some of those original ‘Criminal Intent’ actors like 20 years ago, it was long before their career went to a play,” Erin Haskett, executive producer and president of Lark Productions (which has a distribution and development deal with Universal International Studios) told Deadline.

“It’s not necessarily someone we would recognize in a guest star, which we’ve been conscious of as well. You can’t cast the guest star that’s recognizable, because then, are you giving away the story too soon?”

For the show’s visual style, the team constructed studio space and recreated the classic “cop shop,” but they also incorporated many shots of downtown Toronto to showcase the city’s unique attributes.

“It was challenging, just to deliver what audiences are so familiar with — and to follow a formula or a recipe — but then make it your own,” Haskett says.

Finding the right balance for cases inspired by real events was a challenge – they needed cases that were intriguing for the series but not too distressing for viewers. Additionally, they had to consider which news-inspired plots had been covered in the U.S. series.

“It’s a brand. [We want to] deliver stories and performances and all of the twists and turns that are expected from the ‘Law & Order’ franchise, but also feel like we are distinct within that in terms of stories and sense of place,” she concludes.