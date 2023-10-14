‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, Disney’s 100th, ‘Daryl Dixon’ Finale, ‘World on Fire’ Reignites on PBS

Pete Davidson returns to Saturday Night Live to host the delayed Season 49 opener. Disney marks its 100th anniversary with an animated world broadcast premiere, a screening of Encanto and previews of upcoming projects. The season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teases the return of another fan favorite. The Masterpiece World War II drama World on Fire returns with conflict on the home front and the front lines.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Saturday Night Live

Season Premiere 11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Pete Davidson, a fixture on the late-night show from 2014 to 2022, takes a pause from his stand-up tour to return to Studio 8H to kick off Saturday Night Live’s 49th season for the first time as host. SNL’s return is later than usual because of strike delays, but since it operates under a different contract, the still-striking SAG-AFTRA union has given the show its blessing to proceed. Just in time to mock the House of Representatives in disarray and who knows what else. We could use a laugh right about now.

ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: As the studio marks its centennial, Disney reflects on its history with a prime-time blowout, hosted by Kelly Ripa, who teases some of Disney’s upcoming projects. The night is anchored by the world broadcast premiere of Once Upon a Studio, an animated short that gathers 543 classic characters from the Disney library of feature-length and short films for a group photo. Followed by the broadcast premiere of 2021’s euphoric Oscar and Grammy-winning Encanto.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: In the season finale of the best Walking Dead spinoff to date, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) may finally get his band of followers, including child prophet Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), to The Nest—which eagle-eyed viewers of the trailer will recognize as one of France’s cultural treasures. But first he has to escape Madame Genet’s (Anne Charrier) prison and a gladiator-style battle against amped-up super zombies. Not exactly a piece of cake, but we trust Daryl, especially since we know there will be a second season, featuring none other than Carol (Melissa McBride)!

Dusan Martincek / Mammoth Screen 2019/PBS

World on Fire

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Masterpiece’s sprawling World War II drama returns for a second season with more conflict on the homefront and front lines. The action ranges from Manchester during the blitz, with new mother Lois (Julia Brown) risking her neck as an ambulance driver, to the treacherous Egyptian desert, where troops including the British Indian Army navigate around land mines during blinding sandstorms. Before series hero Harry Chase (Jonah Hauer-King) ships back out to the Middle East, he tries to ease tensions between his Polish bride Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz), who misses fighting for the Resistance, and his frosty mother Robina (Lesley Manville). New characters include cocky David (Gregg Sulkin), a Jewish RAF pilot, and in a chilling subplot in Berlin, 16-year-old Marga (Miriam Schiweck), a Hitler Youth enthusiast who agrees to be part of an Aryan breeding program, against her family’s wishes.

Also back on PBS’s Sunday lineup: the glossy 1920s drama Hotel Portofino (8/7c) and the Masterpiece mystery Annika (10/9c), starring Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker as the sardonic sleuth from Scotland’s Marine Homicide Unit who delights us whenever she breaks the fourth wall to let us know what’s really going on in her messy life.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: