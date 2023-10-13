MeTV’s Svengoolie Ranks Danger of Wolf Man, Dracula, Frankenstein & More Monsters (VIDEO)

Who better to take a look at some classic monsters and judge them based on scare (and danger!) level than MeTV‘s Svengoolie (Rich Koz)? Well, that’s exactly what TV Insider got him to do in our exclusive video for the spooky month ahead of Halloween.

So if he was in a room with the Mummy, Wolf Man, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Gill-man, who would he be the most afraid of? That’s easy, for Svengoolie: “The Wolf Man because he’s a wild animal, and there’s no reasoning with him.” After that, he picks Dracula, pointing out, “he’s got that hypnotic power and you have no way to fight him before he’d drained all your blood.”

He admits he’s not as worried about the Mummy, since, “as every comedian in the business has joked, [he] moves so slowly dragging that one leg, you can easily outrun him, provided you’re not the woman who trips and falls while running away, happens in every movie.”

As for the Gill-man and Frankenstein? The former, he thinks, would be OK, as long as you keep him away from water for a while, since then he’d get “weaker and weaker.” And he suggests making friends with the last monster on the list. Watch the full video to see why — for your own benefit! Then, head to the comments and let us know your ranking.

MeTV is in the middle of its second annual “Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza,” the month-long celebration of Svengoolie and fright-filled, kooky classic TV fun for the entire family. It includes ‘Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza Double Feature,’ back-to-back horror movies every Saturday night, overnight blocks (with episodes of The Twilight Zone, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, and Sventoonie), and mini-marathons of spooky-themed classic TV Westerns and spooky and kooky comedy TV series.