MeTV's Svengoolie Takes Us Behind the Scenes & Creates New Monster (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Svengoolie

When better than the spooky season, with Halloween fast approaching, to get a behind-the-scenes look at the perfect show for this time of the year? TV Insider got MeTV‘s Svengoolie (Rich Koz) to give us just that in our exclusive video above.

A fun fact about what he says is a lot of people’s favorite part of the show, “my song with musical director Doug Graves,” is “the truth is the very first time we put the lyrics and song together is right before we record it. Doug puts the music track together on his own, doing the parts of the tune I request and I write the words independent of him. So when we get on the set, we usually do one rehearsal to make sure it’ll work and then record the song for the show.”

When it comes to his dream guests, Svengoolie names “that terrific and legendary horror film creator Roger Corman and the fantastic makeup and effects master Rick Baker.”

And if he could create a new monster to join the ranks of horror creatures like Dracula and Frankenstein (watch him rank those and others based on danger level here), he points out, “We already have so many scary, real-life contemporary things we could use one of those. I could see the trailer now: ‘You can’t avoid hearing it. It just keeps coming. There’s no escaping its assault, and it comes at you again and again and again. Cover your ears.”

Watch the full video above for the rest of that answer, as well as which dream guests they’d “welcome with open arms, in a nice way,” a fun fact about the chicken throwers, his favorite personal items on the set, and more.

MeTV is in the middle of its second annual “Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza,” a month-long celebration of Svengoolie and fright-filled, kooky classic TV fun the entire family can watch together.

Svengoolie

Rich Koz

