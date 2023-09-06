Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza on MeTV — Get the Full Schedule

There’s more spooky, kooky fun coming to MeTV this October.

The network is presenting its second annual “Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza,” and TV Insider has the exclusive details on the month-long celebration of Svengoolie and fright-filled, kooky classic TV fun for the entire family. The programming includes: ‘Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza Double Feature,’ back-to-back horror movies every Saturday night with titles including Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Trilogy of Terror; overnight blocks with The Twilight Zone, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, and Sventoonie; and mini-marathons of spooky-themed classic TV Westerns and spooky and kooky comedy TV series. Watch the trailer above.

“We put the BOO! in BOOnanza with our movie line-up of fearsome Svengoolie features on MeTV Saturday nights,” said Rich Koz, aka. Svengoolie, in a statement. “We have killer clowns, Abbott & Costello, and the much-requested original Kolchak movies, plus this year, we will treat fans with a double feature of a bonus movie every Saturday night. And be sure to catch Halloween-themed blocks of scary episodes from MeTV’s classic TV portfolio all month and all across the schedule, including westerns, comedies, and the one where Gilligan turns into a vampire!”

Check out the schedule for Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza on MeTV below.

Saturday, October 7

Saturday Morning Cartoons

“Bugs Bunny Halloween Hour” (9-10:00 am ET/PT)

MeTV Halloween Westerns (10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET/PT)

Wild Wild West, “Night of the Man-Eating House” (10 – 11 am ET/PT)

Wagon Train, “Little Girl Lost” (11 am – 12 pm ET/PT)

The Big Valley, “A Noose Is Waiting” (12 – 1 pm ET/PT)

Gunsmoke, “Legal Revenge” (1 – 1:30 pm ET/PT)

Gunsmoke, “Night Incident” (1:30 – 2 pm ET/PT)

Bonanza, “Dark Star” (2 – 3 pm ET/PT)

Rawhide, “Incident of the Murder Steer” (2 – 3 pm ET/PT)

Have Gun, Will Travel, “No Visitors” (4 – 4:30 pm ET/PT)

Wanted Dead or Alive, “Witch Women” (4:30 – 5 pm ET/PT)

The Rifleman, “Face of Yesterday” (5 – 5:30 pm ET/PT)

The Rifleman, “Hostages to Fortune” (5:30 – 6 pm ET/PT)

Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-fi Movies — Double Feature

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (8-10:30 pm ET/PT)

1988, Stars: Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson

Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorize a town.

The Crawling Eye (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT)

1958, Stars Forrest Tucker, Laurence Payne, Jennifer Jayne

A series of decapitations on a Swiss mountainside appear to be connected to a mysterious radioactive cloud.

Sventoonie (12:30 am – 6:00 am ET/PT)

“Knock, Knock…Who Dares?!” (12:30-1 am ET/PT)

“Trevor Buckethands” (1-1:30 am ET/PT)

“Jordan vs. Bird” (1:30-2 am ET/PT)

“Organ Failure” (2-2:30 am ET/PT)

“Trevor Runs for Office” (2:30-3 am ET/PT)

“Ain’t No Party Like A Donner Party” (3-3:30 am ET/PT)

“Blob Gnarly” (3:30-4 am ET/PT)

“Sven And Friends in the P.M.” (4-5 am ET/PT)

“I Wanna Seance with Somebody” (5-5:30 am ET/PT)

“Puke of Earl” (5:30-6 am ET/PT)

Sunday, October 8

The Brady Bunch: “The Great Earring Caper” (12-12:30 pm ET/PT)

When Cindy loses Carol’s earrings before a costume party, Peter has a detective kit and a short time to find them.

The Brady Bunch: “Fright Night” (12:30-1 pm ET/PT)

The Brady kids set out to spook each other while Carol works on a sculpture of Mike’s head.

Leave It to Beaver: “Haunted House” (1-1:30 pm ET/PT)

Beaver and Larry become convinced that the Cooper house is haunted by a witch and Beaver and Larry are scared to death. When June gets Beaver a job walking Mrs. Cooper’s dog, Beaver’s fear gets the best of him.

Leave It to Beaver: “Beaver’s Long Night” (1:30-2 pm ET/PT)

Spooked by a cops-and-robbers movie and absent parents, Beaver calls the police when Lumpy Rutherford comes to the Cleaver house in a “suspicious car” and a gangster costume to pick Wally up for a masquerade party.

The Beverly Hillbillies: “Trick or Treat” (2-2:30 pm ET/PT)

The homesick Clampetts decide to go door-to-door meeting their Beverly Hills neighbors, not knowing it is Halloween.

The Beverly Hillbillies: “Ghost of Clampett Castle” (2:30-3 pm ET/PT)

In an attempt to get the Clampetts to move back to California, Mr. Drysdale tells Granny about the spirit of Lady Clementine. Her husband was murdered in the Clampett castle. Lady Clementine’s ghost is going to return to seek revenge on the person who killed her husband; her little old grandmother.

Gilligan’s Island: “Ghost a Go-Go?” (3-3:30 pm ET/PT)

A ghost appears on the island and tries to scare the Castaways off. The castaways turn the tables by dressing in sheets and roaming around the island to scare the visitors off the island.

Gilligan’s Island: “Up at Bat” (3:30-4 pm ET/PT)

Gilligan is bitten by a bat.

Mama’s Family: “A Grave Mistake” (4-4:30 pm ET/PT)

On her annual trip out to the cemetery to visit with her late husband, Thelma discovers another woman has been buried in her plot next to Carl’s.

Mama’s Family: “Farewell, Frannie” (4:30-5 pm ET/PT)

Mama is determined to give Fran the perfect funeral despite everyone’s insistence on knowing the details of her mysterious death, and her nerves are tested even further with the arrival of her grandson from reform school.

Love Boat: “Ship of Ghouls” (5-6 pm ET/PT)

The Amazing Alonzo performs illusions for his fans while neglecting gal pal Ramona. Dr. Diller and his wife don’t know that their son Bobby lies to get attention. Julie’s friend Karen has facial scars after an accident and is insecure.

The Andy Griffith Show: “The Haunted House” (6-6:30 pm ET/PT)

After Opie and his friend Arnold, hit a baseball into the window of the old Rimshaw house, they hear noises and run to Andy and Barney for help. Andy sends Barney up to the house to get the ball, with Gomer. They too, hear noises, and run away. Andy decides for all three of them to go together. The ghosts turn out to be Otis and his moonshiner friend.

Saturday, October 14

Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-fi Movies — Double Feature

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (8-10:30 pm ET/PT)

1948, Stars Bud Abbott and Lou Costello

The Wolf Man tries to warn a dimwitted porter that Dracula wants his brain for Frankenstein’s monster’s body.

Invaders From Mars (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT)

1953, Stars Helena Carter, Arthur Franz, Jimmy Hunt

A young boy learns that space aliens are taking over the minds of earthlings.

Svengoolie Uncrypted (12:30-1:30 am ET/PT)

The first-ever one-hour primetime special celebrating Svengoolie – America’s long-running, beloved, and award-winning horror host. The master horror host escapes his dungeon to journey far and wide, discovering a world of friends and new adventures. The special also shines a spotlight on Svengoolie’s world for 43+ years as he has entertained horror fans with Saturday night showcases of campy and obscure titles, offering insightful horror movie facts, trivia, and jokes. Fans across the country will want to tune-in for all this, plus the crypt-shaking special reveal.

The Twilight Zone (1:30 am – 6:00 am ET/PT)

“To Serve Man” (1:30-2 am ET/PT)

“The Eye of the Beholder” (2-2:30 am ET/PT)

“Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” (2:30-3 am ET/PT)

“Time Enough At Last” (3-3:30 am ET/PT)

“Howling Man” (3:30-4 am ET/PT)

“Will The Martians Please Stand Up” (4-4:30 am ET/PT)

“The Monsters are Due on Maple Street” (4:30-5 am ET/PT)

“Five Characters in Search of an Exit” (5-5:30 am ET/PT)

“The Obsolete Man” (5:30-6 am ET/PT)

Sunday, October 15

M*A*S*H: “Trick or Treatment” (7-7:30 pm ET/PT)

The 4077th’s Halloween celebrations are interrupted by the arrival of wounded, including one supposedly dead soldier who is comatose and clinging to life.

Carol Burnett & Friends: “Guest Star Vincent Price” (10:30-11 pm ET/PT)

In Carol and Sis, Carol suspects her sister is pregnant and tries to figure out who the father is. Then, in George and Zelda, Carol sabotages a poker game on a riverboat. Finally, in Salute to Horror Movies, the gang parodies classic films, including “The Mummy,” “The Wolf Man,” and “The Bride of Frankenstein”.

The Dick Van Dyke Show: “It May Look Like A Walnut!” (11 pm-11:30 pm ET/PT)

Rob enjoys a scary televised sci-fi movie while Laura cowers in fear from it, but the next day, details of that movie, where Earthlings are being taken over, appear to be coming true.

The Dick Van Dyke Show: “The Ghost Of A Chantz” (11:30 pm – 12 am ET/PT)

After a mix-up by Mel for reservations at a lodge, Rob, Laura, Sally, and Buddy are forced to spend a frightening night in a cabin that has not been used in years and is rumored to be haunted.

Saturday, October 21

Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-fi Movies — Double Feature

Kolchak: Night Stalker (8-10:30 pm ET/PT)

1972, Stars Darren McGavin, Carol Lynley

An abrasive Las Vegas newspaper reporter investigates a series of murders committed by a vampire.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT)

1956, Stars Raymon Burr

A 400-foot (122-meter) dinosaur-like beast, awoken from undersea hibernation off the Japanese coast by atomic-bomb testing, attacks Tokyo.

Kolchak: The Night Stalker (1:00 am – 6:00 am ET/PT)

“Horror in the Heights” (1-2 am ET/PT)

“The Ripper” (2-3 am ET/PT)

“The Spanish Moss Murders” (3-4 am ET/PT)

“Demon in Lace” (4-5 am ET/PT)

“The Devil’s Platform” (5-6 am ET/PT)

Sunday, October 22

Love Boat: “The Eyes of Love/Masquerade/Hollywood Royalty/The Caper: Part 1” (5-6 pm ET/PT)

Former blind schoolmates reunite, but one has his sight. Hollywood couple Bill and Roz arrive with a big diamond that tempts crooks. Alan’s wife, Barbara, and mistress, Cathy are both on board. A masquerade night moves the plots along.

Saturday, October 28

Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-fi Movies — Double Feature

Kolchak: Night Strangler (8-10:30 pm ET/PT)

1973, Stars Darren McGavin

A reporter hunts down a 144-year-old alchemist who is killing women for their blood.

Trilogy of Terror (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT)

1975, Stars Karen Black

Three bizarre horror stories, all of which star Karen Black in four different roles playing tormented women.

Kolchak: The Night Stalker (1:00 am – 6:00 am ET/PT)

“The Vampire” (1-2 am ET/PT)

“The Zombie” (2-3 am ET/PT)

“The Werewolf” (3-4 am ET/PT)

“The Nightly Murders” (4-5 am ET/PT)

“Legacy of Terror” (5-6 am ET/PT)

Sunday, October 29

Saved by the Bell: “Masquerade Ball” (9:00-9:30 am ET/PT)

As the annual masquerade ball approaches, Zack and Slater make a bet about how they can kiss Tori first. However, when she discovers the scheme, she decides to get revenge, while Screech’s love letters to Lisa cause all manner of mix-ups.

Saved by the Bell: “Mystery Weekend” (9:30-10 am ET/PT)

As part of Lisa’s prize for winning a radio contest, the gang travels to a secluded mansion for a murder mystery weekend. However, things soon become sinister when it appears a real killer is on the loose.

The Flintstones: “A Haunted House is Not a Home” (10-10:30 am ET/PT)

Fred stands to inherit a mansion if he can pass a night there—and survive multiple attempts on his life.

The Flintstones: “The Gruesomes” (10:30-11 am ET/PT)

A very sinister-looking but affable couple and their child move into a mansion next door to the Flintstones.

The Flintstones: “The Hatrocks and The Gruesomes” (11-11:30 am ET/PT)

The Flintstones need to get rid of their house guests, the hillbilly Hatrocks and hope that their sinister neighbors, the Gruesomes, can be of help.

Love Boat: “The Eyes of Love/Masquerade/Hollywood Royalty/The Caper: Part 2” (5-6 pm ET/PT)

Blind Jenny wonders if she can be happy with Steve, who has regained his sight. Alan’s wife Barbara and lover Cathy meet. The bumbling thieves figure out how to nab the diamond, even as Roz decides on its fate.

The Dick Van Dyke Show: “Uhny Uftz” (11-11:30 pm ET/PT)

Did Rob see a UFO?

The Dick Van Dyke Show: “Long Night’s Journey Into Day” (11:30 pm-12 am ET/PT)

Laura tries to spend the night alone while her family is on a fishing trip.

The Alfred Hitchcock Hour: “The Jar” (1-2 am ET/PT)

Charlie Hill is mesmerized by a strange jar at a carnival sideshow. He buys it from the owner, but his wife, Thedy Sue, is frightened and wants it thrown out. The townspeople come from miles to see it and Charlie becomes a local celebrity.

Tuesday, October 31

My Three Sons: “The Heartbeat” (6:30-7 am ET/PT)

While Steve is away on a business trip and the guys are out at a sporting event, Katie is awoken by a storm and hears an eerie, heart-beat sound. She phones Steve in a panic. The gang returns and is also spooked but can’t figure it out.

Leave It to Beaver: “The Haunted House” (8-8:30 am ET/PT)

June lines up a dog-walking job for Beaver, unaware that he and his friends believe that the owner of the dog is a witch who lives in a haunted house.

Leave It to Beaver: “Beaver’s Long Night” (8:30-9 am ET/PT)

Spooked by a cops-and-robbers movie and absent parents, Beaver calls the police when Lumpy Rutherford comes to the Cleaver house in a “suspicious car” and a gangster costume to pick Wally up for a masquerade party.

Perry Mason: “The Case of The Dodging Domino” (9-9:30 am ET/PT)

Damion White married an actress who has an offer to return to work that involves a great song. However, she recognizes the song, which has been plagiarized multiple times. Her husband is one of those involved and is charged with murder.

The Waltons: “The Changeling” (12-1 pm ET/PT)

Elizabeth is turning 13 years old – not quite a child, not quite a woman. Strange things begin to happen due to her being unsettled. Jason has a job giving love advice on the radio.

The Andy Griffith Show: “The Haunted House” (8-8:30 pm ET/PT)

After Opie and his friend Arnold hit a baseball into the window of the old Rimshaw house, they hear noises and run to Andy and Barney for help. Andy sends Barney up to the house to get the ball with Gomer. They, too, hear noises and run away. Andy decides for all three of them to go together. The ghosts turn out to be Otis and his moonshiner friend.

The Beverly Hillbillies: “Trick or Treat” (9-9:30 pm ET/PT)

The homesick Clampetts decide to go door-to-door meeting their Beverly Hills neighbors, not knowing it is Halloween.

Green Acres: “The Ballad Of Molly Turgiss” (9:30-10 pm ET/PT)

Oliver wants to write a folk song about local legend Molly Turgiss, a woman so ugly she was run out of Hooterville. Facts are hard to come by, though, because the mere mention of her name causes bad to happen. Lisa feels sorry for Molly and offers to give her a makeover.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents: “One Grave Too Many” (1:05 am ET/PT)

Joe Helmer is having serious financial problems. He’s been out of work for some time, and his unemployment insurance has run out. Walking home after unsuccessfully trying to get a loan, he comes across a well-to-do gent, apparently dead on the sidewalk. Joe takes the man’s wallet and flees. It’s only when he gets home that he finds a revealing note in the man’s wallet.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents: “Incident in a Small Jail” (1:35 am ET/PT)

A suspected serial killer is put in a jailhouse with a salesman while a lynch mob waits outside.