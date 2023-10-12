‘How to Fall in Love by the Holidays’ Starring Teri Hatcher, Plus More Holiday Treats Coming to Roku

There will be some fun stuff to stream for free on Roku this holiday season.

Coming to the streaming platform this November is a new half-hour romantic comedy series, The Holiday Shift, as well as the film How to Fall in Love by the Holidays, starring Teri Hatcher. Plus, there will be other holiday programming including Roku Originals and classic titles.

“This holiday season, The Roku Channel is bringing streamers an array of Roku Originals to get into the festive spirit,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We’re delighted to introduce The Holiday Shift and How to Fall in Love by the Holidays as part of our original holiday programming lineup and can’t wait for audiences to stream these fun and heart-warming stories.”

The five-episode The Holiday Shift follows the intersecting love stories of young mall employees during the holiday season. Its cast includes Varun Saranga, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Devyn Nekoda, Nadine Bhabha, Brielle Robillard, and Michael Delleva, and features Sarah Levy and Jon Dore. All episodes will drop on Friday, November 17.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell73. Creator Tommy Johnagin, Paul Fox, Joe Hardesty, Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Jeff Grosvenor, Amit Pandya, Jackie Filgo, and Jeff Filgo serve as executive producers.

How to Fall in Love by the Holidays follows a beloved writer-turned-CEO (Hatcher), who must save her company by writing a column on her falling in love by the holidays, which is complicated by the handsome photographer who has been assigned to the piece. It will begin streaming on Friday, November 3.

The film is distributed by Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, Louisa Cadywould, Sebastian Battro, and Laurence Braun serve as executive producers. It is written by Ansley Gordon and directed by Michael Kennedy.

Also coming to Roku are the Original holiday titles The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday (Friday, November 10), featuring a lineup of celebrity baker contestants; Martha Holidays (Monday, December 4) starring Martha Stewart; and A Very Demi Holiday Special (Friday, December 8) with global superstar Demi Lovato. Plus, classic titles like Miracle on 34th Street, festive music linear channels from Vevo, and holiday movie marathons on Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime, Christmas Plus, and Dove linear channels will be available through The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.