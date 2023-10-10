Streaming ‘Moonlighting,’ BET Hip Hop Awards, ‘Dancing’ to Motown, ‘Frontline’ on Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Everett Collection

Moonlighting

The show that put Bruce Willis on the map and revived Cybill Shepherd’s career with a pivot to TV, the innovative romantic comedy-mystery hybrid that captivated fans from 1985 to 1989 finally makes its streaming debut, with all 67 episodes remastered in HD. Though Moonlighting was infamous in its time for significant production delays and reports of backstage tension between the glamorous stars, what’s on screen in Glenn Gordon Caron’s sophisticated version remains a high point of broadcast TV in its heyday. The set-up: Shepherd is struggling ex-model Maddie Hayes, whose few assets include the Blue Moon Detective Agency, where the cocky David Addison Jr. (Willis) works. Together, they solve quirky cases with the requisite romantic tension, often breaking the fourth wall and indulging in fantasy and musical sequences. Worth a binge for new and old fans.

BET Hip Hop Awards

Special 9/8c

Taped last week from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center, the annual ceremony celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with highlights including a salute to record label So So Def on its 30th year. Fat Joe hosts, with performers including Nelly, DaBaby, GloRilla, Tip “T.I.’” Harris, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Holiday, D-Nice and many more. Cardi B and 21 Savage lead the nominees with 12 each.

Dancing With the Stars

8/7c

It’s a throwback to classic R&B when the dancing competition stages “Motown Night,” with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan moonlighting as a guest judge. The show opens with the pros showing how it’s done to “Dancing in the Street,” followed by the 12 remaining contestants attempting the Cha Cha, Jive, Quickstep, Rumba, Tango, and the night’s most popular dance, the Foxtrot, which gets assigned to Alyson Hannigan, Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson, Tyson Beckford, Harry Jowsey and Mauricio Umansky.

Frontline

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Those who still cringe at calling Twitter “X” (which doesn’t lend itself to becoming a verb) may be especially interested in a two-hour edition of Frontline examining billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social-media platform and its implications for free speech and misinformation heading into a pivotal election year. In Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, a production team that previously investigated Amazon and Facebook interviews journalists, authors, academics and former Twitter employees to depict the controversies and disarray that ensued since Musk’s acquisition of the pervasive app.

No Accident

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A potentially more alarming documentary revisits the terror of 2017’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of counter-protestor Heather Heyer and lasting physical and emotional trauma among others standing up to the racist mob. Filmmaker Kristi Jacobson’s focus is on a civil lawsuit against 17 white nationalist leaders and organizations, charging a conspiracy of orchestrated violence that would be decided in a courtroom.

