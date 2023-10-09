Nancy Grace to Lead Weekly True-Crime Series for Investigation Discovery

Nancy Grace is tackling topical true crime in an all-new weekly series titled Crimefeed for Warner Bros. Discovery network Investigation Discovery.

Set to launch at 11/10c on Wednesday, October 11, the new series will feature nine ordered episodes. The show comes to audiences following Grace’s other ID-hosted show ID Special Report: The Long Island Serial Killer, which chronicled the case of Gilgo Beach’s serial killings, in August.

Unlike a lot of true-crime on television, this new series leans into the podcast trend of tackling a topical story as Grace digs into buzzy true-crime stories of the moment as they unfold in real-time.

Joining Grace to discuss cases will be journalist Mara S. Campo, the Global News Anchor and Managing Editor for Revolt Black News, and former police sergeant and private investigator Derrick Levasseur, who previously helmed Breaking Homicide for ID.

Together, the trio are set to weigh in on legal and police proceedings as well as forensics in the investigations covered. Grace, Campo, and Levasseur will also be joined onscreen by a variety of guests including investigators, survivors, true-crime experts, attorneys, and law enforcement throughout each segment.

“With Crimefeed, we’re expanding our programming to further solidify ID’s place at the center of the true-crime conversation by digging into captivating, national stories that are being discussed in living rooms all across the country. Guiding this conversation, we have one of the most recognized voices in the business, an unparalleled legal expert and tireless prosecutor who has never lost a case, Nancy Grace,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear & Streaming.

Crimefeed is produced by Dan Abrams’ Law & Crime and executive produced by Grace and her producing partner John Terenzio for ID. Don’t miss the series for yourself, tune into Crimefeed when it debuts on ID.

Crimefeed, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 11, 11/10c, ID