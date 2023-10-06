Well, that was quick.

All four MLB Wild Card Series were two-game sweeps, so the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies will enjoy an extra day off before meeting their opponents in the best-of-five-game Division Series.

In the American League, the Rangers will face the No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles and the Twins take on the No. 2 seed and defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

The National League Division Series has the Phillies vs. the No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamonbacks vs. the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers.

Games start on Saturday, October 7, with all four series in action. Fox and FS1 split coverage of the ALDS, while all ALDS games air on TBS. Fox Sports network designations and game times for October 11-14 games are to be announced depending on the length of the series.

MLB Playoffs 2023 Division Series TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, October 7

Texas at Baltimore, Game 1, 1/noon c (FS1)

Minnesota at Houston, Game 1, 4:45/3:45c (FS1)

Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1, 6/5c (TBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 9:20/8:20c (TBS)

Sunday, October 8

Texas at Baltimore, Game 2, 4/3c (FS1)

Minnesota at Houston, Game 2, 8/7c (FS1)

Monday, October 9

Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 2, 6/5c (TBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2, 9/8c (TBS)

Tuesday, October 10

Houston at Minnesota, Game 3, 4/3c (Fox)

Baltimore at Texas, Game 3, 8/7c (Fox)

Wednesday, October 11

Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3, TBA (TBS)

Houston at Minnesota, Game 4 (if necessary), TBA (Fox/FS1)

Baltimore at Texas, Game 4 (if necessary), TBA (Fox/FS1)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, Game 3, TBA (TBS)

Thursday, October 12

Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4 (if necessary), TBA (TBS)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, Game 4 (if necessary), TBA (TBS)

Friday, October 13

Texas at Baltimore, Game 5 (if necessary), TBA (Fox/FS1)

Minnesota at Houston, Game 5 (if necessary), TBA (Fox/FS1)

Saturday, October 14

Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (if necessary), TBA (TBS)

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5 (if necessary), TBA (TBS)