October’s here and the Major League Baseball postseason is upon us.

Of the 12 teams who’ve reached the postseason, eight of them are in action in the best-of-three-game Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday, October 3, with No. 3 seeds vs. No. 6 seeds and No. 4 seeds vs. No. 5 seeds. All Wild Card Series games are played at the higher seed’s home park.

The top two teams in each league get a bye in the Wild Card Series and an automatic berth in the divisional round.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC have coverage of the Wild Card Series, and all games stream on the ESPN App.

2023 MLB Playoff Seeds

American League

1. Baltimore Orioles, AL East winners

2. Houston Astros, AL West winners

3. Minnesota Twins, AL Central winners

4. Tampa Bay Rays, Wild Card 1

5. Texas Rangers, Wild Card 2

6. Toronto Blue Jays, Wild Card 3

National League

1. Atlanta Braves, NL East winners

2. Los Angeles Dodgers, NL West winners

3. Milwaukee Brewers, NL Central winners

4. Philadelphia Phillies, Wild Card 1

5. Miami Marlins, Wild Card 2

6. Arizona Diamondbacks, Wild Card 3

2023 MLB Playoffs Wild Card Series TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central and reflect first pitch time. Thursday game times subject to change depending on series scenarios.

Tuesday, October 3

Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 3:08/2:08c (ABC)

Toronto at Minnesota, Game 1, 4:38/3:38c (ESPN)

Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 1, 7:08/6:08c (ESPN2)

Miami at Philadelphia, Game 1, 8:08/7:08c (ESPN)

Wednesday, October 4

Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 3:08/2:08c (ABC)

Toronto at Minnesota, Game 2, 4:38/3:38c (ESPN)

Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 2, 7:08/6:08c (ESPN2)

Miami at Philadelphia, Game 2, 8:08/7:08c (ESPN)

Thursday, October 5

Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 3 (if necessary), 3:08/2:08c (ABC)

Toronto at Minnesota, Game 3 (if necessary), 4:38/3:38c (ESPN)

Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 3 (if necessary), 7:08/6:08c (ESPN2)

Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3 (if necessary), 8:08/7:08c (ESPN)