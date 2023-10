How to Watch the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is contested October 5-November 19 in India, as 10 national teams compete in the world’s premier cricket tournament.

Games will be televised in the U.S. on Willow, a channel devoted to cricket and available from cable and satellite TV providers.

Matches will stream on ESPN+ and are presented with separate feeds in English and Hindi.

ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023 TV & Streaming Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, October 5

3a/2a c, Match 1: England vs. New Zealand

Friday, October 6

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 2: Netherlands vs. Pakistan

Saturday, October 7

1am/midnight c, Match 3: Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 4: South Africa vs. Sri Lanka

Sunday, October 8

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 5: India vs. Australia

Monday, October 9

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 6: Netherlands vs. New Zealand

Tuesday, October 10

1am/midnight c, Match 7: Bangladesh vs. England

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 8: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka

Wednesday, October 11

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 9: India vs. Afghanistan

Thursday, October 12

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 10: Australia vs. South Africa

Friday, October 13

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 11: Bangladesh vs. New Zealand

Saturday, October 14

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 12: India vs. Pakistan

Sunday, October 15

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 13: Afghanistan vs. England

Monday, October 16

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 14: Australia vs. Sri Lanka

Tuesday, October 17

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 15: Netherlands vs. South Africa

Wednesday, October 18

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 16: New Zealand vs. Afghanistan

Thursday, October 19

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 17: India vs. Bangladesh

Friday, October 20

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 18: Australia vs. Pakistan

Saturday, October 21

1am/midnight c, Match 19: Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 20: England vs. South Africa

Sunday, October 22

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 21: India vs. New Zealand

Monday, October 23

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 22: Afghanistan vs. Pakistan

Tuesday, October 24

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 23: Bangladesh vs. South Africa

Wednesday, October 25

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 24: Australia vs. Netherlands

Thursday, October 26

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 25: England vs. Sri Lanka

Friday, October 27

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 26: Pakistan vs. South Africa

Saturday, October 28

1am/midnight c, Match 27: Australia vs. New Zealand

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 28: Bangladesh vs. Netherlands

Sunday, October 29

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 29: India vs. England

Monday, October 30

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 30: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka

Tuesday, October 31

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 31: Bangladesh vs. Pakistan

Wednesday, November 1

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 32: New Zealand vs. South Africa

Thursday, November 2

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 33: India vs. Sri Lanka

Friday, November 3

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 34: Afghanistan vs. Netherlands

Saturday, November 4

1am/midnight c, Match 35: New Zealand vs. Pakistan

4:30a/3:30a c, Match 36: Australia vs. England

Sunday, November 5

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 37: India vs. South Africa

Monday, November 6

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 38: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka

Tuesday, November 7

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 39: Afghanistan vs. Australia

Wednesday, November 8

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 40: England vs. Netherlands

Thursday, November 9

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 41: New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka

Friday, November 10

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 42: Afghanistan vs. South Africa

Midnight/11 c, Match 43: Australia vs. Bangladesh

Saturday, November 11

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 44: England vs. Pakistan

Sunday, November 12

3:30a/2:30a c, Match 45: India vs. Netherlands

Wednesday, November 15

3:30a/2:30a c, First Semifinal: 1 vs. 4

Thursday, November 16

3:30a/2:30a c, Second Semifinal: 2 vs. 3

Sunday, November 19

3:30a/2:30a c, Final