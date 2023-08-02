Hasan Minhaj Might Take Over as ‘Daily Show’ Host After Trevor Noah’s Exit

After Trevor Noah left The Daily Show in December 2022 — he announced his exit in September — the Comedy Central series used guest hosts. And while nothing has officially been announced, nor has a deal been made, we may have news of a possible replacement.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is being called “a leading candidate” and “a likely successor,” Variety reports, citing “three people familiar with the matter.” Minhaj was not only one of the recent guest hosts, but he also served as one of its faux “correspondents” between 2014 and 2018. He also hosted his own talk show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which ran six seasons on Netflix from 2018 to 2020.

Minhaj also told Variety in May that he’s “open to the conversation” of hosting The Daily Show but noted that he would have to speak with his family about it. “I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘hey, are we all on board with this?’” he’d said at the time.

Besides Minhaj, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Kal Penn, and Al Franken, as well as The Daily Show‘s correspondents Roy Wood and Desi Lydic, are also among those who served as guest hosts after Noah’s final episode. (There haven’t been any new episodes since the writers’ strike.)

Noah announced his departure from The Daily Show in September 2022, explaining, “I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of the more pandemic… And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up.”

He continued, “I’ve loved hosting this show; it’s been one my greatest challenges; it’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s***ty on the worst days. … We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, but after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”