‘The Voice’: John Legend Meets His Incredible Lookalike on Show (VIDEO)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice coaches can never be quite sure what to expect when they turn their chairs, but John Legend certainly didn’t anticipate seeing his doppelgänger on stage during Monday’s (October 2) episode of the NBC competition series.

Talakai, a 34-year-old singer from Sacramento, California, impressed the coaches with his rendition of Sam Smith‘s “Stay With Me,” earning chair turns from both Legend and country music icon Reba McEntire. But it was Talakai’s look that surprised the judges more than anything.

“Wait until you see his face,” Legend told fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan as their chairs turned at the end of the performance. “I’m looking at myself,” he added. “Like a taller, more handsome version of myself.”

Talakai was clearly expecting the response, joking, “What’s up, twin!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You know, I’m on the internet… a lot of people will send me pictures of people that they think look like me,” Legend shared. “And most of the time, I’m like, ‘Not really.’ And then I turn around and look at you, and we have the same haircut… I’m like, he really, legitimately looks like me.”

Talakai explained that he is used to the comparisons, telling the coaches, “Every day at work, I get it. In school, they used to sing ‘Ordinary People’ down the hallway all the time.”

“Well, I’m sorry I’ve been haunting you,” Legend quipped before telling the talented singer he wanted him on his team and praising his tone and “the richness in [his] voice.”

McEntire was hugely impressed, too, telling Talakai, “I absolutely love your voice, your range… I’m already a huge fan.” But she knew she stood no chance up against the California native’s famous lookalike. And she was right, as Talakai chose to join Team Legend.

After taking a selfie on stage together, Legend joked, “[Talakai] is one of the most handsome men I’ve ever seen, I mean honestly,” adding, “I’ve got my twin on my side, and I think we’re gonna have a lot of fun together.”