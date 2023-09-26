Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice‘s Season 24 Blind Auditions are in full swing and we have an exclusive sneak peek at one of the latest performers turning the heads and chairs of the show’s coaches panel for tonight’s episode.

Ephraim Owens, a father and husband, this hopeful is singing Labrinth’s “Beneath Your Beautiful” for his Blind Audition which immediately caught the attention of coaches Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan who were among the first two to turn their big red chairs for him. It wasn’t much longer before John Legend, and eventually, Reba McEntire also joined the turnaround.

As Owens sang from the stage, he was supported on the sidelines by his wife and young daughter who stood close by with series host Carson Daly. Once Owens concluded his performances, the coaches were quick to commend his talents.

“Okay, four chairs baby!” John exclaimed, leading Gwen to ask, “Oh my gosh, who are you?”

While Gwen has a little trouble hearing Owens at first, she doesn’t waste the opportunity to make a little joke, standing up and removing her coat, saying, “Let me just take this off so you can see beneath my beautiful.” Gwen’s fellow coaches couldn’t help but tease her for the behavior, with Reba asking, “Is that legal? I don’t know.”

When given the chance to continue speaking, Gwen told Owens, “I love your voice so much, you kind of have this soulfulness but this rock side to you too… I just feel super strong that you should be on Team Gwen.”

As the love fest for Owens continues, Niall noted the angst in Owens’ voice, saying, “When you feel angst in a singer’s voice, I think that’s the best thing you can have.” But Reba wasn’t having any of it, teasing Niall as she said, “Are you done?” She then went on to use words like “explosive” and “dynamic” to describe his act. With four teams to pick from, it’s Owens’ decision to make, but let us know what you think of the sneak peek, above, in the meantime.

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC