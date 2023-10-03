Lionel Messi Documentary ‘Messi Meets America’ Gets Apple TV+ Premiere Date – See Trailer (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi in Messi Meets America doc
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is giving viewers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at Lionel Messi as he moves to the United States to make his debut in Major League Soccer.

Premiering on Wednesday, October 11, with the first three episodes, Messi Meets America will follow the next chapter in Messi’s record-breaking career, featuring exclusive access to one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

After over 20 unforgettable years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022 with the Argentina national team, Messi made a monumental decision to join MLS and Inter Miami CF, forever changing the face of soccer in North America.

This new docuseries follows Messi as he leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across the U.S. to his amazing last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match to moments with Messi and his teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the transformation of Inter Miami CF, and the impact he is having on U.S. soccer as “Messi Mania” sweeps the continent.

The six-part series is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (Free Solo), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (Free Solo) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins (The Circus). It is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and produced in association with MLS.

The first three episodes will premiere globally on October 11, with additional episodes currently in production and set to premiere later this year.

Fans can check out the short teaser trailer for the upcoming series below.

Messi Meets America, Premiere, First 3 Episodes, Wednesday, October 11, Apple TV+

Messi Meets America

Lionel Messi

