‘Days Of Our Lives’ Shakeup Shocker: Jen Lilley Replaced by Co-Star Emily O’Brien

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

A shocking casting change on Peacock‘s Days of Our Lives has left Jen Lilley and fans completely blindsided.

Lilley, who has played Theresa Donovan on and off since 2013, recently returned to the soap opera. However, her time on the show is seemingly over as the character is set to be re-cast with Lilley’s co-star, Emily O’Brien. Lilley last appeared on the episode that aired on September 22.

What makes this so surprising is that O’Brien already plays the character of Gwen von Leuschner on the long-running drama series and will now be doubling as Theresa in future episodes.

The stunning news was revealed during the credits for Peacock’s Monday, October 2, episode of the show, which noted that O’Brien would be playing Theresa.

Lilley previously claimed she found out about the recasting while on set, telling Soaps.com in August, “Top to bottom, it was just not handled the right way. Everybody was mad because everybody was kind of lied to.”

Prior to her recasting, Lilley explained she’d negotiated 12 weeks of scenes with former co-executive producer Albert Alarr, but once on set, she realized something didn’t feel quite right.

Lilley said she spoke with Alarr and said, “Listen, you told me Theresa’s going to do X, Y, and Z, and I haven’t gotten the scripts. I only have one more for Monday, and I have two weeks left [on set].”

According to Lilley, Alarr responded, “Oh no, Theresa is still going to do all of that… We’re going to do it with a different Theresa.” The actress was then told O’Brien would be taking over the role. “Oh yeah, we’re just gonna put her in a wig,” Lilley recalled being told by Alarr as to how they would transform the character.

Despite what happened, Lilley said she has “no hard feelings” towards O’Brien, stating, “That poor girl has had to have conversations with me [knowing she was going to replace me]. How horrible she must have felt.”

Fans were also left reeling from the sudden replacement and made their voices heard on social media.

“Seriously, when thinking of Theresa Donovan, you are the only one I can think of playing her!!” one viewer wrote on Lilley’s Instagram comment section.

“Will miss you so much on this show. You will always be the “REAL Theresa,” said another fan.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute, there’s only one Theresa,” wrote another. “I am very upset that whomever didn’t give you a chance to figure out your schedule and replaced you in a millisecond.”

“Insulting and degrading to Jen,” said another. “Slap to viewers who enjoyed Theresa’s return. Sick of Gwen, the forced character recon and actress all need to go.”

“So effed up,” added one viewer. “What a train wreck this show has become.”

“I’m so angry that they let Jen Lilley go. No one will play Theresa like she has. I’m disgusted over this,” said another.

Others had a different opinion, with one fan writing, “I’m stoked for [O’Brien] to take over as Theresa. Love Jen Lilley, but she’s totally replaceable and it’s been so nice having Theresa back on canvas… Gwen just isn’t needed anymore and this was we get to keep [O’Brien].”