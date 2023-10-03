‘Murders’ Finale, ‘Found’ on NBC, ‘FBI True’ on CBS, Astros Scandal
Hulu’s mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building reveals whodunit in the Season 3 finale. NBC’s missing-persons drama Found joins the lineup. CBS imports the docuseries FBI True from its Paramount+ streaming home. Frontline revisits the Astros 2017 cheating scandal as the MLB season’s Wild Card Series begins.
Only Murders in the Building
It’s the end of the mystery-comedy’s third season, which coincides with opening night on Broadway for Death Rattle Dazzle, the most unlikely and snakebit of musicals. As director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) sees his bizarre vision come to life, he works with his fellow podcast sleuths Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to trap the killer—or killers?—who poisoned leading man Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), then threw him down an elevator shaft. Will justice be done? Will the show-within-the-show get a good review? Will a new body be found at the Arconia to set up a fourth season?
Found
The protagonist of this missing-persons drama, Gabi Mosely (Shameless’ Shanola Hampton), runs hotter than a mouthful of wasabi—not that she lacks reason. A survivor of abduction 20 years ago, this overamped crusader leads a team of damaged freelance vigilantes in a crisis management firm specializing in the tracking of the vanished. Shunning protocol and frustrating the lovestruck detective (Brett Dalton) who follows in her wake, Gabi crows, “What’s a little breaking the law when you’re saving someone’s life?” Her abrasiveness grows wearying, but not the twist that the network has given away in promos: She is still yoked to her former captor, known only as “Sir” (a chilling Mark-Paul Gosselaar), whom she keeps prisoner in her basement, bouncing theories off him as if he were a less ravenous Hannibal Lecter. The cases are mostly routine, but standouts in her crew include Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, an agoraphobic techie, and especially The Practice’s Kelli Williams as Margaret, a freakishly observant soul who has spent the last 13 years sleeping in the bus station where her son disappeared. Her wistful hope lingers long after the lost are found.
FBI True
Dick Wolf’s troika of FBI dramas won’t be back with new episodes until early 2024 (contingent on the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike), but those needing a fix of feds on the job can check out this import from Paramount+, a docuseries reliving cases from the POV of the agents directly involved. In the opener, FBI profiler Molly Amman and Hostage Rescue Team leader Bill Francis reflect with fellow agent Cindy Coppola on how they saved a 5-year-old boy who was kidnapped from a school bus in Alabama by armed killer Jimmy Lee Dykes, who kept the boy in a bunker filled with explosives. Followed by an FBI repeat at 10/9c.
Frontline
Just in time for the beginning of the playoffs in Major League Baseball’s post-season, Frontline takes a 90-minute deep dive into the 2017 cheating scandal that tainted the Houston Astros’ World Series win that year. (The Astros clinched a playoff berth for the seventh time in a row this weekend.) With narration by veteran sports reporter Ben Reiter (Astroball), The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball features interviews with insiders, including a former Astros video operations manager who sheds light on the sign-stealing scheme, while exploring the teams’ innovative data-driven approach to the game that is now an industry standard. For those who’d rather just relax with the Great American Pastime, coverage of the Wild Card Series begins today on ABC (3 pm/ET), ESPN (4:30 pm/ET) and ESPN2 (7 pm/ET).
Welcome to Wrexham
You’d never know, watching this spirited docuseries about a Welsh soccer team and its celebrity owners (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney), that there was another Wrexham team worth cheering on: the women’s section. An overdue episode looking at the distaff operation reveals that these women are just as successful—the No. 1 goal scorer for either team is prison guard-by-day Rosie Hughes—even though they’re unpaid and play on much less grand pitches. And they’re even closer to the goal of winning their league and possibly earning a promotion to the next level.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Dancing with the Stars (8/7c, ABC and Disney+): The rejuvenated dancing competition shakes and shimmies through “Latin Night,” with the remaining 13 couples dancing the Cha Cha, Rumba, Salsa, Samba and Tango.
- Name That Tune (8/7c, Fox): Celeb contestants include Smash star Megan Hilty facing Rumer Willis and a showdown between Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Gibson.
- The Voice (8/7c, NBC): The blind auditions continue with Reba McEntire charming the crowd alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani in those swiveling chairs.
- Catfish: The TV Show (8/7c, MTV): Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back for an eighth season of unearthing online love mysteries, starting with Shi, who believes his online companion Mira also lives in Philly—and may even be closer than he thinks.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (streaming on Disney+): The horned Star Wars heroine (Rosario Dawson) has a showdown with the notorious Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to keep the blue villain from returning to the galaxy in the sci-fi adventure’s Season 1 finale.
- Make Me Scream (streaming on Prime Video): Playing fright for laughs, three celebrity teams—led by Jaleel “Urkel” White, Harlem’s Shoniqua Shandai and rapper Lil Xan—wander through scare zones on a spooky set with the goal of not screaming at each jump scare. Hosting the special: horror fans and life partners Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell.