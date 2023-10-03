‘Murders’ Finale, ‘Found’ on NBC, ‘FBI True’ on CBS, Astros Scandal

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Season Finale

It’s the end of the mystery-comedy’s third season, which coincides with opening night on Broadway for Death Rattle Dazzle, the most unlikely and snakebit of musicals. As director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) sees his bizarre vision come to life, he works with his fellow podcast sleuths Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to trap the killer—or killers?—who poisoned leading man Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), then threw him down an elevator shaft. Will justice be done? Will the show-within-the-show get a good review? Will a new body be found at the Arconia to set up a fourth season?

Matt Miller/NBC

Found

Series Premiere 10/9c

The protagonist of this missing-persons drama, Gabi Mosely (Shameless’ Shanola Hampton), runs hotter than a mouthful of wasabi—not that she lacks reason. A survivor of abduction 20 years ago, this overamped crusader leads a team of damaged freelance vigilantes in a crisis management firm specializing in the tracking of the vanished. Shunning protocol and frustrating the lovestruck detective (Brett Dalton) who follows in her wake, Gabi crows, “What’s a little breaking the law when you’re saving someone’s life?” Her abrasiveness grows wearying, but not the twist that the network has given away in promos: She is still yoked to her former captor, known only as “Sir” (a chilling Mark-Paul Gosselaar), whom she keeps prisoner in her basement, bouncing theories off him as if he were a less ravenous Hannibal Lecter. The cases are mostly routine, but standouts in her crew include Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, an agoraphobic techie, and especially The Practice’s Kelli Williams as Margaret, a freakishly observant soul who has spent the last 13 years sleeping in the bus station where her son disappeared. Her wistful hope lingers long after the lost are found.

CBS

FBI True

9/8c

Dick Wolf’s troika of FBI dramas won’t be back with new episodes until early 2024 (contingent on the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike), but those needing a fix of feds on the job can check out this import from Paramount+, a docuseries reliving cases from the POV of the agents directly involved. In the opener, FBI profiler Molly Amman and Hostage Rescue Team leader Bill Francis reflect with fellow agent Cindy Coppola on how they saved a 5-year-old boy who was kidnapped from a school bus in Alabama by armed killer Jimmy Lee Dykes, who kept the boy in a bunker filled with explosives. Followed by an FBI repeat at 10/9c.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Frontline

10/9c

Just in time for the beginning of the playoffs in Major League Baseball’s post-season, Frontline takes a 90-minute deep dive into the 2017 cheating scandal that tainted the Houston Astros’ World Series win that year. (The Astros clinched a playoff berth for the seventh time in a row this weekend.) With narration by veteran sports reporter Ben Reiter (Astroball), The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball features interviews with insiders, including a former Astros video operations manager who sheds light on the sign-stealing scheme, while exploring the teams’ innovative data-driven approach to the game that is now an industry standard. For those who’d rather just relax with the Great American Pastime, coverage of the Wild Card Series begins today on ABC (3 pm/ET), ESPN (4:30 pm/ET) and ESPN2 (7 pm/ET).

FX

Welcome to Wrexham

10/9c

You’d never know, watching this spirited docuseries about a Welsh soccer team and its celebrity owners (Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney), that there was another Wrexham team worth cheering on: the women’s section. An overdue episode looking at the distaff operation reveals that these women are just as successful—the No. 1 goal scorer for either team is prison guard-by-day Rosie Hughes—even though they’re unpaid and play on much less grand pitches. And they’re even closer to the goal of winning their league and possibly earning a promotion to the next level.

