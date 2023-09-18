The clock is ticking down to Loki‘s Season 2 return and in anticipation, Disney+ and Marvel announced that the premiere will arrive Thursday, October 5, beginning at 6pm PT, a few hours before its previously announced October 6 debut.

The news was shared alongside a new featurette, “The Amazing Loki,” which sees stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan take viewers behind the scenes of the upcoming chapter alongside executive producer Kevin R. Wright. Together, they tease what it means to be Loki this season, along with some of the other excitement in store.

“I’m excited to be back. Back in the TVA,” Hiddleston clarifies in the video, above.

“Everything is stepped up a gear,” Di Martino teases. “The stakes are huge,” she adds. On a less serious note though, she points out, “You get to see Tom in a suit. A lot of people are gonna like that,” she says with a smile. While Wright hints at uncovering “this whole new corner to the MCU and these new characters,” Season 2 addition Quan can’t help but gush about his role. “I’ve been a fan of the Marvel Universe for a long time. I’m so grateful to be a part of this amazing series.”

Along with hyping up what fans can anticipate, Wright also confirmed some things storywise, noting, “Rest assured our Loki will be with our Mobius, and they will be dealing with the consequences of this first season.” As viewers may recall, Mobius (Owen Wilson) didn’t seem to know who Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was in the final minutes of Season 1’s finale after the God of Mischief was pushed through a time door by Sylvie (Di Martino) into a seemingly different TVA.

According to the show’s official synopsis, Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s shocking finale as Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the TVA. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong), and the truth of what it means to possess free will (and glorious purpose).

“Season 2 is about Loki understanding himself,” Hiddleston teases in the featurette. “He’s found a new family. There’s a new capacity to make connections. He realizes that those connections are all that matter in the end.”

The six-episode second season of Loki kicks off this October on Disney+.

Loki, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 5, 9 pm ET/6pm PT, Disney+