‘Frasier’: See New Kelsey Grammer Images & Homage to Original Series (PHOTOS)

Frasier is back! Kelsey Grammer has returned in all-new posters for Paramount+‘s upcoming revival series set to debut Thursday, October 12 on the streaming platform. One of the images is something of an homage to the original series’ famous title card featuring the Seattle skyline.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) as he embarks on the next chapter of his life, returning to Boston with new challenges to face as well as new relationships to forge, and old dreams to fulfill finally.

The season will kick off with two episodes at launch followed by weekly installments each Thursday. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled two new posters featuring Grammer’s beloved character as he stands proud among marble busts and his luggage with Boston on the horizon.

As viewers will recall, Frasier was first introduced in the series Cheers, which was set in Boston, but he later went on to live in his hometown of Seattle for his namesake series. So, this latest chapter is a bit of a full-circle moment.

Along with Grammer, the new series features Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy-turned-professor Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Frasier hails from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who are executive producing the project alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The first two installments of the revival are directed by James Burrows, who is best known as the co-creator, executive producer, and director of Cheers as well as Frasier, Will & Grace, and Dear John.

Don’t miss it for yourself, tune into Frasier when it launches on Paramount+ and check out the fun posters, above.

Frasier, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 12, Paramount+