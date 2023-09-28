‘Family Feud’ Killer Defends Viral Joke to Steve Harvey in ’48 Hours’ Interview

The former Family Feud contestant, Timothy Bliefnick, who was convicted of murdering his estranged wife is speaking out after his joke trashing marriage on the game show went viral.

When Bliefnick appeared on the hit program in 2019, he was asked to name the “biggest mistake you made at your wedding,” and at the time, he said, “I do,” implying that marriage was his biggest regret and causing a stir among host Steve Harvey. Rendered speechless by the response, you can see Bliefnick’s appearance, below.

Timothy Bliefnick, who was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion, taped an episode of the ‘Feud’ back in 2019. Steve Harvey asked “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” His answer — “Saying ‘I do.'” pic.twitter.com/ixoxRJCFKj — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) March 16, 2023

Now the convicted killer is addressing the comment in an upcoming interview for CBS‘s 48 Hours, which airs Saturday, September 30. In a newly released clip, above, Bliefnick sits down with Erin Moriarty to answer questions, one of which includes his viral joke.

When asked if he regrets saying it, Bliefnick says, “It wasn’t said with any malice or bad intentions. It was supposed to be funny.” Similar to his sentiments in the original game show clip, he reiterates, “Steve Harvey looked at me, like: ‘Oh, you’re gonna be in trouble,’ and I even said that. And I said: ‘Hey, it’s not me, I love my wife.’ And I mean, I looked right at the camera and said, ‘I love my wife,’ and looked at the camera and said, ‘Honey, I love you.'”

Bliefnick’s estranged wife, Rebecca “Beck” Postle Bliefnick was shot 14 times. In August, he was sentenced to life in prison for her murder. According to The New York Post, Tim and Beck broke up two years after the Family Feud appearance.

In the episode of 48 Hours Bliefnick maintains that the game show joke is not proof of premeditation. “It was supposed to be humorous. It wasn’t supposed to be anything other than that,” he said.

See the full clip of his 48 Hours conversation, above, and tune into CBS and Paramount+ where the full episode will air and stream this weekend.

48 Hours, Saturday, September 30, 10/9c, CBS and Paramount+