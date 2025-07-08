Kelly Ripa reveals she found herself in a smelly situation while using airport transit.

“Boy, I got armpitted, didn’t I? In the train, in the airport? Oh, I got armpitted,” Ripa joked on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “I got armpitted to the degree that a woman actually moved her child back and she said, ‘In case you want to stand next to us.’ Because I was holding on to the strap.”

Rather than hold on to the airport tram strap, Ripa said she “just leaned my cheeks against the pole” connected to the strap. “I get into my semi-squat and I engage my core, and I’m gonna be fine. And all of a sudden, a man stands directly in front of me and …” she said before mimicking the man by lifting her armpit and shoving it in Mark Consuelos‘ face.

“And now, I’m like, ‘Ah!'” she recalled. Consuelos poked fun at his wife’s unfortunate incident, joking, “Yeah, that 10-hour flight smell.”

Declaring that the man’s armpit actions were a “sign of war,” Ripa said the lady nearby her on the train offered to “share her cheek space with my cheek.” She stated, “So now, we have four cheeks — two adult women [and] two children — on one pole, crowding away from Captain Armpit.”

Consuelos, for his part, said he remembered reaching “armpit height” on public transit while frequently traveling to and from Italy as a kid. “Yeah, it’s an experience. It’s a summer sensation,” he told Ripa, who replied, “Well, I’m still armpit height and I don’t like it.”

The couple took a brief break from their daytime talk show last month to travel to Italy. Upon their return to the show, the pair reunited with their adorable pup, Lena, in between commercial breaks while filming.

“We haven’t seen her since we’ve been back from vacation,” Ripa told audience members in a behind-the-scenes TikTok clip posted on June 30.

As Consuelos cuddled Lena at the show desk, Ripa shared a sweet story about their time off with the audience. “Mark was petting every dog that he saw on vacation,” she gushed. “He was like, ‘We have a dog,’ to random strangers.”

The duo showed their pup more love while waving goodbye to fans at the end of the episode taping.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, check local listings