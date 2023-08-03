What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2023

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are keeping subscribers entertained with the addition of new originals and old favorites to their streaming libraries this August.

Get ready for some rom-com fun as Prime’s adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue lands on August 11, and don’t miss Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin in Freevee’s Puppy Love beginning August 18. Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver stars in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which streams beginning August 4. Additional titles to enjoy include various Jurassic Park and Pink Panther films among others.

Scroll down for a full look at what’s available this August on Prime Video and Freevee.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

August 1

L.A. Law

Matlock

Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1

Primate Season 2

3 Idiotas

A Short in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I’m Still Here

Killers

Me, Myself, and Irene

Missing in Action

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

Monster’s Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Pinero

Poss

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark

The Punisher

The Watch

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally

Ya veremos

Yes Man

August 4

*The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video Original)

August 8

Bones and All

*Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (Prime Video Original)

August 10

The Killing Vote

August 11

2 Guns

*Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video Original)

August 15

Cocaine Bear

Of an Age

August 18

*New Bandits (Prime Video Original)

*Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Prime Video Original)

Unseen

August 22

The Black Demon

August 24

*Thursday Night Football (Exclusively on Prime Video)



August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Theives

Red

*Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (Prime Video Original)

August 29

Champions

Snowpiercer

Women Talking

August 31

Camino A Marte

Honor Society

Volverte a ver

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

August 1

MacGyver (2016) Seasons 1-5

The Flatshare

Curse of the Pink Panther

Damsels in Distress

Dear Evan Hansen

Death Becomes Her

Death Rides a Horse

Death Warrant

F9: The Fast Saga

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Here Comes the Boom

In the Heat of the Night

Inferno

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Little Man Tate

Madagascar

Madea’s Witness Protection

Murphy’s Law

Nanny McPhee Returns

Old

Parenthood

Penguins of Madagascar

Picture This

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Running with the Devil

Shaft

Son of the Pink Panther

The Adjustment Bureau

The Darkest Minds

The Green Hornet

The Hot Chick

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Magnificent Seven

The Nut Job

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Return of the Pink Panther

The Revenant

The Woman in Red

The Wonderful Country

Tombstone

Trial of the Pink Panther

August 8

The Emoji Movie

August 10

Copshop

August 18

*Puppy Love (Amazon Freevee Original)

August 24

Mechanic: Resurrection