What’s Coming to Prime Video in August 2023
Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are keeping subscribers entertained with the addition of new originals and old favorites to their streaming libraries this August.
Get ready for some rom-com fun as Prime’s adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue lands on August 11, and don’t miss Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin in Freevee’s Puppy Love beginning August 18. Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver stars in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which streams beginning August 4. Additional titles to enjoy include various Jurassic Park and Pink Panther films among others.
Scroll down for a full look at what’s available this August on Prime Video and Freevee.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
August 1
L.A. Law
Matlock
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1
Primate Season 2
3 Idiotas
A Short in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I’m Still Here
Killers
Me, Myself, and Irene
Missing in Action
Missing in Action II: The Beginning
Monster’s Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Poss
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
August 4
*The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video Original)
August 8
Bones and All
*Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (Prime Video Original)
August 10
The Killing Vote
August 11
2 Guns
*Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video Original)
August 15
Cocaine Bear
Of an Age
August 18
*New Bandits (Prime Video Original)
*Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Prime Video Original)
Unseen
August 22
The Black Demon
August 24
*Thursday Night Football (Exclusively on Prime Video)
August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Theives
Red
*Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (Prime Video Original)
August 29
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
August 31
Camino A Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a ver
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
August 1
MacGyver (2016) Seasons 1-5
The Flatshare
Curse of the Pink Panther
Damsels in Distress
Dear Evan Hansen
Death Becomes Her
Death Rides a Horse
Death Warrant
F9: The Fast Saga
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Here Comes the Boom
In the Heat of the Night
Inferno
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Little Man Tate
Madagascar
Madea’s Witness Protection
Murphy’s Law
Nanny McPhee Returns
Old
Parenthood
Penguins of Madagascar
Picture This
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Running with the Devil
Shaft
Son of the Pink Panther
The Adjustment Bureau
The Darkest Minds
The Green Hornet
The Hot Chick
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Magnificent Seven
The Nut Job
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Return of the Pink Panther
The Revenant
The Woman in Red
The Wonderful Country
Tombstone
Trial of the Pink Panther
August 8
The Emoji Movie
August 10
Copshop
August 18
*Puppy Love (Amazon Freevee Original)
August 24
Mechanic: Resurrection