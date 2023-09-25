Ya Betcha! Subscribe to our Fargo (2014) Newsletter:

Fargo is just about two months away from returning for its fifth installment at FX, and in anticipation, the network has released a couple of new promos featuring season stars Jon Hamm and Juno Temple and offering viewers a closer glimpse at their characters, Roy Tillman and Dot Lyon.

The Noah Hawley-helmed anthology situates these characters in 2019, quite a leap from the 1950s-set fourth installment led by Chris Rock. Instead, this new chapter follows Hamm’s Roy Tillman, a North Dakota Sheriff who has been searching for Dot for a long time. In the newly unveiled promo, below, Roy walks into a diner with a confident and commanding stance, donning a belt buckle that reads, “a hard man for hard times.”

The coffee’s to die for. Installment 5 of FX’s Fargo premieres 11.21 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #FargoFX pic.twitter.com/mHdIKGmg61 — Fargo (@FargoFX) September 25, 2023

As the patrons turn to acknowledge the man walking through the door, he looks around, picks a piece of bacon off a customer’s plate, and says, “Who do I gotta kill to get a coffee?” Their resounding silence hints at some tension and possible fear among the people Roy governs. As the show’s logline reveals, Roy believes he is the law, and therefore he is above it.

Meanwhile, a previously released promo video featuring Temple’s Dot sees the Minnesota housewife preparing a delicious dinner when the doorbell rings. Her first instinct upon hearing the bell is to arm herself as she cocks her gun, tests her taser, and wields a nail-riddled baseball bat on her journey to the front door.

When it comes to Dot, her story begins when she lands in hot water with authorities and is plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

Don’t miss Hamm or Temple in their roles as Fargo‘s latest installment kicks off later this fall on FX, and stay tuned for more news on the upcoming season in the weeks ahead.

Fargo, Year 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 21, 10/9c, FX