The Morning Show‘s Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is working on cutting a deal with billionaire Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the September 20 episode, “White Noise.”

In the segment, above, Paul says, “You’re welcome, Cory.” What exactly is Cory supposed to thank Paul for? Well, that’s the question a coy Cory asks before Paul responds, “for boosting your stock price. That tends to happen with companies I’m rumored to be acquiring.”

While the deal outline is vague, Cory is rather responsive to the loaded statement, saying, “It’s more than a rumor.”

“That’s news,” Paul answers surprised. But Cory’s not done with the reveals. “Well, here’s some more news. Your original offer works for me at the price you first pitched. Let’s get this done,” he declares, hinting at things to come as Paul and the UBA company become more entwined.

The remarks seem to confuse Paul, who believes the UBA board will be a problem, but Cory’s gears are already spinning as he seems to concoct a plan inside his head. “Leave that to me,” Cory says, reassuring Paul.

Will Cory’s planning get him into trouble though? As the episode’s description teases, “When a contract negotiation becomes public, the old and new guards clash. Chris takes center stage.” Perhaps it has nothing to do with Cory, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on Chris’s (Nicole Beharie) storyline when the installment drops.

Don’t miss it for yourself. Tune into The Morning Show when the latest episode arrives on Apple TV+, and let us know what you think of Paul and Cory’s apparent deal in the comments section, below, after checking out the full sneak peek, above.

The Morning Show, Season 3, Wednesdays, Apple TV+