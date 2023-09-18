TV Ratings: How Did ‘Yellowstone’ Do With Its Broadcast Debut on CBS?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
Emerson Miller for Paramount

Yellowstone has become a hit for Paramount Network, breaking ratings records with its latest seasons — it’s ending with Season 5 Part 2, which doesn’t have a premiere date yet — and it’s now made its broadcast debut. CBS has started airing the western drama, starting with Season 1, on Sunday nights, with the premiere on September 17. But how many people tuned in?

Fast affiliate ratings — numbers will be adjusted, especially given that the NFL game delayed CBS’ primetime lineup, with Yellowstone not starting until nearly 9/8c instead of 8:30/7:30c — have 7.87 million watching in the first hour and 5.82 million in the second. In the key 18-49 demographic, it received a 0.8 rating in the first hour and a 0.5 in the second.

That means the broadcast debut came in fourth on the night, after the football games (on CBS and NBC) and 60 Minutes immediately following the one on CBS (with 13.38 million viewers and a 2.4 rating, which will be adjusted).

The rest of the night were reruns of Fox‘s animated shows and a new episode of Big Brother after Yellowstone. The CBS reality competition was watched by 4.41 million (and received a 0.5 rating).

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Blast CBS’ Heavily Censored Version of Streaming Hit
Related

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Blast CBS’ Heavily Censored Version of Streaming Hit

Yellowstone‘s reruns are part of CBS’ fall schedule, adjusted for the ongoing writers and actors’ strikes, which means that the usual scripted programming is not returning just yet. The network will also be airing NCIS: SydneySEAL Team Season 5 (starting from where it left off, before it moved to Paramount+) and the U.K. version of Ghosts, along with unscripted shows like Big BrotherSurvivorThe Amazing RaceBuddy Games, and more. CBS has also scheduled reruns of its hit dramas like NCIS (including a mini-marathon for the 20th anniversary on September 25), Blue Bloods, and Fire Country.

Yellowstone - CBS

Yellowstone where to stream

Yellowstone

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage
1
‘xXx: Xander Cage 4’ Bosses Drop Big Update as Vin Diesel Shares Photos With Deepika Padukone
Yellowstone106-4
2
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Blast CBS’ Heavily Censored Version of Streaming Hit
Whoopi Goldberg, Ken Jennings, and Pat Sajak
3
Will ‘The View,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘WOF’ Be Forced Off Air by Writers’ Strike?
Comedy Is Dead - Change My Mind
4
Comedy Is Dead And Audiences Killed It
Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Delante Desouza, Austin Aaron, Jimel Atkins, and DeVaughn Nixon in 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'
5
‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Canceled After Shocking Twist