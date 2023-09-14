John Carpenter’s ‘Suburban Screams’ Anthology Promises No Neighborhood Is Safe (VIDEO)

Peacock is set to debut a new unscripted anthology series from John Carpenter, Suburban Screams, on Friday, October 13. It retells stories inspired by real life from actual survivors of the tales from their respective neighborhoods.

“In every neighborhood, there’s always that one house you ride past just a little bit faster than the others,” the narrative begins in the trailer. We are then shown dramatizations of the incident spliced with news clips, archival footage, and real firsthand accounts.

“John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer John Carpenter,” describes the streaming service.

“The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of American suburbia,” per the synopsis. “Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.”

The six-episode anthology is executive produced by Carpenter, the mastermind behind classic horror films like Halloween, Christine, and The Thing. Also producing are Sandy King, Tony DiSanto, showrunner Jordan Roberts, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy.

In addition to composing the series’ theme music, Carpenter returns to the director’s chair for an episode. Other episodes are directed by Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky. Storm King Productions and DIGA Studios are also behind the series.

Suburban Screams, Series Premiere, Friday, October 13, Peacock