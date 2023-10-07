‘Harry Wild’ Season 2: Jane Seymour on the Joys of Playing a Woman in Her 70s

We’re just wild about Harry Wild…and so are viewers. They’ve turned this Dublin-set series — about a rambunctious retired literature professor (Jane Seymour) who solves mysteries — into a success, and its star couldn’t be happier.

“People are stopping me everywhere,” Seymour says with a laugh. “Especially, believe it or not, academics and professors.”

Among Season 2’s puzzlers: the killing of a bridezilla’s matron of honor, an interactive murder-mystery game that turns all too real and a case that leads to a haunted village in Wicklow. Seymour, who spoke to us before the actors’ strike, sets it all up.

First off, have you recovered from your Season 1 injury?

Jane Seymour: In the first two weeks, I smashed my kneecap and was on crutches most of the time. They [would be] removed and I would act and then get back into a knee brace. But this season I’m definitely running around, quite nimbly!

What’s in store for Harry and her young partner in crime-solving, Fergus (Rohan Nedd)?

We now have a thriving detective agency. The word is out. And [Harry’s pub side-kick] Glenn [played by Paul Tylak] has some dodgy dude who owes him a favor, so we end up with fabulous offices. [Laughs]

Samantha Mumba is joining as Fergus’ mother. What’s her story?

She deserted him and her baby daughter a long time ago. Now suddenly she’s back, and do we trust her? Do we like her? What’s she up to? Harry is very protective of Fergus.

What do you love about this role?

She plays by her own rules. She’s always right. Even when she’s wrong, she’s right and can prove it. [For] women, especially actresses, it was all supposed to be over by 40. Here I am at 72 with my own show playing a woman who is not done living yet.

Harry Wild, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 9, Acorn TV