Jane Seymour‘s Harry Wild returns for its second season on Acorn TV next month, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

Samantha Mumba will be guest starring in the upcoming season, and we have photos of her with Seymour’s Harry and Rohan Nedd‘s Fergus Reid. Check out the photos above and below, which appear to be from two very important conversations.

Mumba is guest starring as Paula Kenny, Malky’s ex and Fergus and Liberty’s mother. Five years earlier, she walked out on her family. However, recently she’s realized there’s something missing and it’s her children. She wants them back in her life. Initially, Fergus is a tough nut to crack. He has a lot of resentment towards his mother, but Paula is persistent.

The Irish mystery thriller is back with a two-episode premiere on Monday, October 9. The rest of the six-episode season will be released weekly on Mondays.

In Season 2, former literature professor Harry has found an unusual pastime in retirement: solving crimes along with her young partner in PI work, Fergus. Together, the wise-cracking pair investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murders, much to the annoyance of Harry’s son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan), a detective in the Dublin Garda. When Fergus’s mother suddenly turns up, years after abandoning her family, they have a deeply personal mystery to solve: What are her intentions? And can he trust her?

Harry Wild also stars Paul Tylak, Amy Huberman, and Rose O’Neill.

As Seymour told TV Insider in 2022 ahead of the series premiering, Harry is “not Miss Marple,” and she described her as “unfiltered, very much her own person and always right.” In fact, “she’s a snoop because she’s bored.”

The series is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces. Season 2 is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O’Sullivan, James Flynn, Bea Hammer, and Catherine Mackin. Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.

Harry Wild, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Monday, October 9, Acorn TV