‘Transplant’: 3 Reasons to Tune in for Season 3

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf in 'Transplant' Season 3
Preview
Sphere Media/CTV

Transplant

 More

The medical drama Transplant’s second season ended with a shocking departure and several cliffhangers for York Memorial’s emergency department docs. Longtime boss Jed Bishop (John Hannah) quit; an injured Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) was alone in a forest after a helicopter crash; and “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq) paid a meaningful late-night visit to “Mags” Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf).

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie Leblanc, Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed, Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi, and Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis in 'Transplant' Season 3

(Credit: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV)

1. Bash and Mags Are Getting Close

But, exec producer Josée Vallée notes, “The road will be bumpy. The chemistry is there, but [Syrian refugee] Bash is complicated with a lot of baggage, and Mags must face tough decisions about her [congenital] heart condition.”

2. A New Chief Arrives

Bishop’s resignation “is hard on all our doctors,” Vallée says. His replacement: American public health expert Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma). “This is her first job as a department chief, and she’s filled with big ideas.” Like patient satisfaction surveys.

3. Each Doctor Faces a Fork in the Road

When the season opens, says Vallée, “Bash wants to be the trauma surgeon he was back home.” The outspoken June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) also chooses trauma surgery. And Mags has switched to cardiology. As for Theo, after surviving the crash, he will have to “deal with the [lingering] trauma,” Vallée reveals.

Transplant, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 12, 9/8c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

Transplant - NBC

Transplant where to stream

Transplant

Ayisha Issa

Hamza Haq

John Hannah

Laurence Leboeuf

Rekha Sharma

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Chrisley at Special Forces premiere
1
Savannah Chrisley Says ‘Multiple Networks’ Are Vying for Family’s New Reality Show
Jeopardy October 10 2023 Robert Kaine, Joe Velasco, Morgan Briles
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wows Ken Jennings With Unusual Choice of Attire
Jason Mraz on Dancing With The Stars
3
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who Got Eliminated on Motown Night?
The cast of Paramount+'s 'Frasier' revival
4
Kelsey Grammer Reveals How ‘Frasier’ Revival Pays Tribute to Niles, Daphne & Martin
Mary Lou Retton on DWTS
5
Olympian Mary Lou Retton ‘Fighting for Life’ in ICU, ‘DWTS’ Partner Sasha Farber Shares Update