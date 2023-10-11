‘Transplant’: 3 Reasons to Tune in for Season 3

The medical drama Transplant’s second season ended with a shocking departure and several cliffhangers for York Memorial’s emergency department docs. Longtime boss Jed Bishop (John Hannah) quit; an injured Theo Hunter (Jim Watson) was alone in a forest after a helicopter crash; and “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq) paid a meaningful late-night visit to “Mags” Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf).

1. Bash and Mags Are Getting Close



But, exec producer Josée Vallée notes, “The road will be bumpy. The chemistry is there, but [Syrian refugee] Bash is complicated with a lot of baggage, and Mags must face tough decisions about her [congenital] heart condition.”

2. A New Chief Arrives



Bishop’s resignation “is hard on all our doctors,” Vallée says. His replacement: American public health expert Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma). “This is her first job as a department chief, and she’s filled with big ideas.” Like patient satisfaction surveys.

3. Each Doctor Faces a Fork in the Road



When the season opens, says Vallée, “Bash wants to be the trauma surgeon he was back home.” The outspoken June Curtis (Ayisha Issa) also chooses trauma surgery. And Mags has switched to cardiology. As for Theo, after surviving the crash, he will have to “deal with the [lingering] trauma,” Vallée reveals.

Transplant, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 12, 9/8c, NBC