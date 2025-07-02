“It’s never too late to start again.” According to creator Joseph Kay, that’s the theme of the Canadian medical drama, Transplant, and in the July 3 episode, Mags (Laurence Leboeuf), after agonizing over having the heart transplant she needed, is doing just that. “Her life is defined by work and whether work is more important than life or life is more important than work,” Kay explains.

The final season began with Bash (Hamza Haq) and Mags exes who were competing for one residency position, which reignited their spark. The two grew closer, ultimately getting back together following Mags’ decision to go through with the transplant—something she hadn’t spoken with Bash about until an organ became available.

Now, they’ve “really reset their relationship in a very emotional way,” says Kay. The heart transplant storyline is “very personal to Mags, whose life is sort of defined by work and whether work is more important than life or whether life is more important than work. It’s something that she wrestles with. Her decision [to go through with it] plays a kind of major role in them resuming their romance, and it’s like the biggest thing that happens to them in their relationship. And it gives him the opportunity to be there for her through an incredibly scary and emotional time in her life.”

He continues, “And so we’ve seen them reset through it, and we’ve seen them go through a lot of ups and downs over the course of the show. And when we’re in Episode 408, we’re on the other side of it, and they’re kind of living in a new reality where all of the things that had kept them apart for so many seasons of television and so many years, they seem to have sort of transcended and they’ve reached a level of closeness with each other and they know each other better than they ever have before. And so it’s a big episode for them that exists in that context.”

Fellow doctor June (Ayisha Issa) is also looking to the future, with a decision that will affect the rest of the hospital’s staff. Watch our exclusive sneak peek above to see what it is.

“June has everything that she wanted in life. She has the job she always wanted, she has the autonomy that she always wanted. And like so many of us in that situation, she doesn’t understand what’s still missing. And so she’s been on a bit of a journey this season to try to figure that out,” explains Kay. “For June, it’s always been what’s missing on a personal level, and the real answer to that eludes her.”

He points out that one of the most important relationships in her life is the “true platonic” one she has with fellow surgeon Dr. Novak (Gord Rand). “That relationship has had its ups and downs and through its downs and the way it’s affected June, she’s made a big decision about how to rectify what she sees as her emotional sort of stall. And she’s about to make public her decision,” Kay says. “And so I always say that Transplant is a show about starting over, it’s never too late to start again. And June’s in one of those moments and she’s made a decision she thinks is going to solve her problem.”

Transplant, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC